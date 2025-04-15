This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

This past week, the finale of The Pitt season 1 was aired on HBO Max. This show has been one of the most talked about shows recently, so everyone was on the edge of their seats to see if the finale was going to be good. The finale did live up to expectations with many people going online to talk about how much they enjoyed the episode and I agree.

Many of these episodes were quite intense leaving you on the edge of your seat to see what happens next. This finale episode was like wrapping up all of those moments with a bow. This was not a cliffhanger ending and I believe that is one of many of the reasons that makes this show amazing, while also staying very realistic to the medical field. The show ends with all of the attendings, residents and nurses alike from the dayshift clocking out after having a group powwow about what they had accomplished that day. There are many other reasons why so many medical professionals love this show.

@psychedoutmama SPOILERS ‼️YALL KNOW I WANNA HEAR YOUR THOUGHTS. This episode was definitely the crash after the shift and they protrayed it so well !!Also forgot to mention I’m glad david got help from a professional. It might have not been the best way, but it was the best for him. #thepitt #max ♬ original sound – Kierra | BSN, RN 🌸

For starters, seen specifically in the finale, the family nature of the medical profession. After all of the dayshift staff clocks out and all of them started to disperse, one of the interns, Doctor Santos, is walking down a dark hallway of the hospital when she sees a room light on. In the room was one of the medical students that she had been working with all day, Whitaker.

Before this point these two were not close, with Dr. Santos constantly bullied Whitaker. As Dr. Santos turned that corner and saw Whitaker getting ready to go to bed in the hospital, it was like a switch flipped and suddenly they were on the same team. Dr. Santos proceeds to allow Whitaker to sleep in her house for the foreseeable future. This is one of many examples of the true family connections in the medical profession and why The Pitt is one of the best medical shows out right now.

Another reason so many medical professionals love this show is due to the medical accuracy and terminology used, including using words like STEMI, patients with sickle cell anemia being mistreated and so many more. In a different medical show they may just call a STEMI a heart attack, but to anyone in the medical profession hearing the words “heart attack” means nothing and there are still a ton of unanswered questions as opposed to STEMI.

Another medical accuracy was the patient with a sickle cell crisis. Many people outside of the medical field are unaware what sickle cell is and they discuss that in the show. Sickle cell anemia is a hereditary disorder found most commonly in African American women where their blood cells form C shapes causing blood flow to stop to their limb which causes extreme pain. However, this condition is often seen as a Black person looking for drugs and the show discusses all of that and educates viewers.

@sicklecellprodigy The impact of mainstream media cannot be underestimated in helping us drive sickle cell awareness and educating the public. In this episode of TV show “The Pitt”, we see how one knowledgeable provider in the ER can make a world of difference for patients living with sickle cell. These stories not only raise awareness but also emphasize the power of understanding and advocacy in healthcare. You can stream “The Pitt” on Max @streamonmax Do you think this is a good message? Share your thoughts in the comments. #SickleCellAwareness #HealthEducation #ThePowerOfOne #SickleCellDisease #SickleCell #SickleCellProdigy ♬ original sound – Sickle Cell Prodigy

While I am sad that this season of The Pitt on HBO Max is over, I can not wait for the next season and to see what the future holds for this show.