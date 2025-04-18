The McDonald’s Minecraft Meal Doesn’t Deserve a Jack Black Song

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The McDonald’s Minecraft meal has swarmed the internet as a new pop-culture gimmick.

“The Minecraft Movie” was released in early April and took the world by storm. The cast features Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge and other prominent actors.

The $550 million global box office sales prove the marketing team’s perseverance throughout the release process. They have taken over social media, made exclusive toys and iconic meals.

McDonald’s introduced the Minecraft meal April 1. The full meal includes a golden chest box with a ten-piece nugget or a big mac, fries and a drink of choice. A grimace egg toy is included in the meal. The meal’s main feature is the Nether Flame Sauce, a new spicy condiment to the McDonald’s meal that resembles the lavafalls of the fiery dimension.

The fast food restaurant also offers a kid’s version of the meal. The only difference is that the portions of kid’s food is smaller and the creeper-shaped box includes a Minecraft toy instead of a grimace egg.

I ordered a kid’s Minecraft Meal to see what the hype was behind the lunch. My local McDonald’s in Connecticut was out of stock of the full McDonald’s meal, only proving the meal’s prominence in society today.

Out of sheer laziness, I doordashed the order to my house. It came within ten minutes so I was confident the meal would taste the same as if I went to order in-person. My first reaction to the meal was that it is expensive, costing about $15 for one happy meal. Granted, I did have to pay delivery fees, but since I’m a Dasher for the company, my fees are only 50 cents. This means the meal was still at least $14.

The creeper box was adorable – it was the perfect addition to the themed meal. I immediately noticed that I was not given the Nether Flame Sauce. Basically, I just had a basic McDonald’s Happy Meal because the whole essence of Minecraft was gone without the sauce.

My meal was cold, which could have been a Doordash issue and not a McDonald’s issue but I’m still upset about the inconvenience.

My toy was a pink sheep which was adorable and majorly iconic for the film. (Fans are upset over the editing of the movie’s sheep, taking to the internet to voice their concerns.)

The apple slices bag was adorned with pictures of Minecraft bumble bees, but McDonald’s decreased the amount of apple slices per bag which was disappointing.

Overall, I am definitely more upset with my McDonald’s than the meal itself. Soon, I’ll revisit and try the Nether Flame Sauce; however, it may be a while. The decorations on the bags and boxes are adorable and perfect for the theme. I think I had a bad experience, but I don’t believe the meal deserves the “Chicken Jockey” song.