The Great Divide – The Last of the Bugs: Track By Track

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After his release of Stick Season, Noah Kahan delivered with The Great Divide, which later expanded into the deluxe edition, The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs. With 21 tracks, the album focuses on memory, growing up and change. It discussed the hard parts that come with an album’s success and the pressures now placed on Kahan. Here is an in-depth look at each song:

1. End of August

This song begins with soft instrumentation and lyrics that reflect the past. Kahan uses “End of August” to discuss endings that come quietly, like youth, relationships and memories fading as you get older. It focuses on how quickly moments disappear, using the end of summer as a cue to change.

2. Doors

“Doors” focuses on the emotional distance people can feel in a relationship and how hard it can be to let others in. Kahan uses a house to represent his psyche in this song, with locked doors being a metaphor for vulnerability and isolation.

3. American Cars

This song uses cars and driving as symbols of freedom and growing up. Kahan reflects on his small town, where he grew up, and how driving felt like the only way to get around and move forward. This song also suggests that people often carry the same problems wherever they go in life.

4. Downfall

“Downfall” focuses on losing your sense of self, especially when burnt out. The lyrics are self-critical, with Kahan reflecting on his emotional exhaustion and the pressure he is under due to the success of his previous album. This stripped-back production helps to keep attention on the song’s subject matter.

5. Lighthouse

In “Lighthouse,” Kahan sings about finding emotional stability in a person during difficult times. The lighthouse is a metaphor for guidance and consistency, as it leads boats back home. This is one of the calmer and more hopeful tracks on the album.

6. Paid Time Off

This track leans into the burnout once again. Kahan critiques the idea that healing is scheduled or earned through temporary breaks. There is irony within this song, especially within its title. Kahan discusses exhaustion in a way that suggests resting cannot fix it. It captures the emotional numbness that comes after years of constant movement.

7. Staying Still

This song centers on how hard it is to grow and evolve. Even when life changes externally, Kahan questions whether people are involved internally as well. The instrumentation of this song plays a big part in this message with its sense of suspension and paralysis.

8. The great divide

This is the title track of the album, in which Kahan confronts the change from who he was to who he is now. The great divide applies to anyone, but in this song, it centers on fame versus normalcy. Other people can apply this to adulthood versus youth and home versus escape, all involving change. Kahan never resolves these tensions, which makes the song honest.

9. Haircut

“Haircut” feels lighter than the other tracks, but its humor is a meditation on identity. He uses changing appearance as a metaphor for becoming a new person. It captures the awkwardness of trying to change who you are, as well as the fear that it won’t work.

10. Willing and Able

This song explores the imbalance in relationships, especially the gap between loving someone and being able to show up for them. Kahan’s writing in this song emphasizes that good intentions alone are not enough to keep a relationship healthy.

11. Dashboard

“Dashboard” returns to the car imagery first seen in “American Cars.” This song uses the car as a confessional space where thoughts surface. It symbolizes the illusion of control because, even as Kahan appears to be moving forward, he remains stuck in old memories and unfinished conversations.

12. 23

“23” reflects on aging and the pressure to have life figured out by a young age. Kahan captures the limbo of being a young adult, old enough to feel responsible for your duties, but still lost. For this reason, this song is extremely relatable.

13. Porch Light

This track centers on unconditional support and always leaving a place open for a person to return to. It is tied to family, forgiveness and emotional patience. Kahan avoids sentimentality by grounding this song in specific details.

14. Deny Deny Deny

This song is about avoidance and emotional repression. Kahan examines the damage caused by pretending problems don’t exist. The repetition in this title mirrors the cycle of denial, with a feeling of emotional claustrophobia. It is a more urgent song than the rest of the album.

15. Headed North

Returning north for Kahan means returning home, to his childhood. This also reflects his return to versions of himself he had previously outgrown. In this song, home feels like a comfort but also a place that Kahan has to address past ghosts. It captures the pull a person feels when wanting to move away from home while also staying put.

16. We go way back

This song explores how relationships can become strained over time, and Kahan discusses how history alone cannot preserve closeness. There is grief in recognizing that shared memories don’t automatically guarantee a friendship or relationship to last.

17. Spoiled

“Spoiled” deals with guilt and self-perception. Kahan discusses how his success in the music industry has distanced him from the life and values that once grounded him. Rather than glorifying fame, the song frames it as emotionally destabilizing because Kahan is uncomfortable with the idea of becoming disconnected from ordinary life.

18. All Them Horses

One of the album’s most poetic songs, “All Them Horses,” uses rural imagery to explore emotional freedom and loss. The horses symbolize escape because Kahan tries to hold on to certain moments or people who eventually move out of reach.

19. A Few of your own

“A Few of Your Own” discusses generational cycles and adulthood. Kahan reflects on inherited behaviors, family expectations and the patterns that people often repeat. The writing in this track is mature and emphasizes empathy.

20. Orbiter

“Orbiter” focuses on the emotional distance and imbalance that often occurs in a relationship. One person remains the center of another person’s world while the other circles around them. The space imagery reinforces the loneliness of relationships where emotional closeness never materializes. This song captures the exhaustion of feeling adjacent to someone’s life rather than fully inside it.

21. Dan

The album closes with warmth, nostalgia and acceptance. “Dan” feels like sitting around a fire with old friends and realizing that life’s most meaningful moments are often the smallest ones. The song suggests that healing may not come from escaping the past but learning how to live alongside it.

The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs expands Noah Kahan’s songwriting in every direction. This is an album about realizing that life keeps moving even when part of you wants to stay where you were.