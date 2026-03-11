The Funniest Moments from the Bridgerton Season 4 Press Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With each new season of Bridgerton comes a new press tour and moments that go viral as much as the show itself. In season four, Fans became instantly obsessed with Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, who portrayed Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. Their interviews have already gone viral on social media, which proves that their off-screen chemistry is off the charts. Here are some of the funniest and iconic moments from this season’s press tour.

ISTG

Undoubtedly, the most viral moment from the press tour of season four was Luke Thompson’s misinterpretation of the slang term “ISTG.” In a comment battle with Yerin, Luke reads a fan comment that says “She’s so ethereal ISTG,” but he has no idea what “ISTG” stands for and mispronounces it. After that initial interview, it came up again at another press junket, with him saying it meant “Instagram,” when it actually stood for “I Swear To God.”

pinkies get a lot of action

Another funny moment from this press tour was when an interviewer asked about the fingers on the staircase, alluding to a pinkie brush between Benedict and Sophie. Both Luke and Yerin interpret it as her asking about a steamy scene that also happened on the staircase, and everyone bursts into laughter. The interviewer tries to get the conversation back on the rails, but that makes it even funnier.

I was born to dance

During the season three press tour, Luke Thompson described himself as adequate and mediocre when it came to his ballroom dance skills. This interviewer brings up his comments and asks him if it’s changed since the last time he talked about it, where he jokingly claimed he was born to dance.

hes normal

Yerin and Luke were watching viral moments from their lives, and one of them was Luke riding the overground on Valentine’s Day. While he was having his ticket scanned, the conductor was also handing out chocolate for the holiday. Another passenger caught this ordinary moment on camera, and Yerin and Luke both found it hilarious.

tekkie jane

Confusion struck once again when Luke and Yerin were asked about who played Tekkie Jane on the TV show. Luke has no idea the answer to this question is Yerin herself, and he guesses multiple people before reaching that conclusion. He also keeps mixing up the TV show and the character name, thinking that Yerin was on the show Tekkie Hane instead of just playing the character.

balls

Luke and Yerin were both guests on influencer Brittabny Broski’s show, Royal Court, a comedy show with medieval themes and activities. As someone who is chronically online, Brittany asked Yerin what her favorite trends were, but Luke Thompson has no social media. Because of this, she inquires what he spends his screentime doing, to which he answers the game “Balls” that he is addicted to. Because of the name of the game and the sexual innuendo, he tells Yerin to take it easy before she can even get a word in, making everyone laugh.

Were you too young for Titanic?

In this interview, when Yerin, Luke, and co-star Hannah Dodd were asked about their favorite movies, Luke asked his much-younger co-stars if they were too young to have seen Titanic. Both of them find this hilarious, given how popular the Titanic movie was; you could never really be too young, since it’s a classic. Hannah jumps in to discuss Angus Thiongs and the perfect Snogging, to which Luke seems not to know. Both Yerin and Hannah turn it on him, asking ifhe’ss too old.

She can’t tap that

After part 1 was released, Yerin and Luke were asked about which songs describe this season of Bridgerton. Yerin answers with “So Far Away” by Carole King because, despite Sophia and Benedict being close in proximity, because of their different classes, she can’t tap that.” Yerin’s choice of words was hilarious and made the entire audience laugh.

This season’s press tour has shown another side to the cast, veering toward comedy rather than Bridgerton’s romance, drama, and Regency-era storytelling. These interviews are more than enough to keep fans entertained after finishing season 4 of this Netflix original.