The Best Products to Add to Your Everything Showers

As a girl, there is a special time in the week that I look forward to the most as my time for self-care and making myself feel nice and clean. Nothing hits better than a glorious everything shower after a long day of classes and after-school activities where all you need is just time to dedicate to yourself and relax. I have finally perfected my routine for the most relaxing everything shower possible and it’s time that I share some of the products that make me feel the best I possibly can!

Jergens Natural Glow

Starting with the first product is Jergens Natural Glow lotion. This lotion is perfect for these winter months that are upon because it leaves your skin with a nice natural tan that isn’t orange or uneven! I know that sometimes when the days grow shorter and my tan lines from the summer months start to fade away, I feel a little insecure. But with this lovely Jergens lotion you get to moisturize your skin while also getting a nice subtle glowy tan that can help boost your confidence a little bit!

Aveeno’s Positively Smooth Shave Gel

Next, this product changed my life when it came to shaving. As someone with very sensitive skin, finding a shaving gel that doesn’t irritate me or cause any skin breakouts was an extremely difficult task. However, after finding Aveeno’s Positively Smooth Shave Gel I can say I will never go back to another shaving gel again. It has such a smooth texture leaving my body feeling nice and smooth and hydrated after using it. The bottle is compact but holds a lot of product, meaning I don’t have to go out and buy it more than every couple of months which is a bonus. It is also a lot less expensive compared to other shaving products which tend to be pretty pricey nowadays. If you are looking for a new shaving cream to try out I definitely recommend giving this Aveeno Positively Smooth Gel a try. I promise you will not regret it!

Tahitian Vanilla Shea Butter Scrub

Moving on to the next product I love is the Tahitian Vanilla Shea Butter Scrub. This is my holy grail for body scrubs and it smells amazing. The scent reminds me so much of eggnog and getting to smell like eggnog after stepping out of the shower is awesome. I love using this product to make my skin feel nice and smooth. Body scrubs are perfect to use before shaving to exfoliate and help remove dead skin cells to get the best shave. I recommend in general incorporating a body scrub into your everything shower routine not only to smell delicious but to get the smoothest skin possible. But if you are looking for a recommendation to go with if you are just buying your first one, I highly recommend the Tahitian Vanilla Shea Butter Scrub!

Truly Glazed Donut Body Oil

Last but not least, one of my favorite products for an everything shower of all time is the Truly Glazed Donut Body Oil. This product is one of my absolute favorites. The smell of this oil is one of the greatest things in the world and the title doesn’t lie when it says it smells like a glazed donut. This product leaves your body feeling silk-smooth while also leaving behind the sweetest most delicious scent ever. The product comes in glass packaging that is aesthetically pleasing and has a dropper handle to apply the product.Aa small amount of oil goes a long way so even though the product is a bit more expensive than the other options listed above, the bottle lasts a while! If you were to only get one of these products from this list I would say the Glazed Donut Body Oil in a heartbeat. It by far is one of the best products I have ever used!

All of these products excluding the Glazed Donut Body Oil can be found at Walmart or Target, making them easy to pick up on a quick shopping run if you are in the market for some new products to add to your everything showers. The Glazed Donut Body Oil can be found at Ulta and online and can be shipped right to your door if that is easier for anyone interested in the product!

We all deserve to treat ourselves every once in a while, so why not go out and buy yourself some new products to incorporate into your everything shower routine?