College ambassador programs are ways for brands to reach college campuses by having students promote their products and services. Ambassador programs use TikTok and Instagram to reach audiences through videos, photos and stories. Typically, brands look for students with high social media following so more potential buyers can be reached. These ambassador programs are super easy to be a part of and allow college students to make a little extra money during the year. As ambassadors post about the product, they earn points for free brand merchandise and even make a percentage of the product that they sell. Some college ambassador programs are easier to join than others and some have better benefits. Here is a list of the best college ambassador programs that can be found today:

Poppi, a natural soda company that is quickly growing in popularity, offers the position of college ambassador two times throughout the year to a select group of students. Their applications open in the early winter for the spring semester or in the early summer for the fall semester. Poppi ambassadors work directly with the brand to bring Poppi to their campus.

Poppi offers social media challenges for ambassadors to win rewards such as Poppi merchandise and monthly Poppi shipments. Poppi does provide soda for campus events and parties, especially for the ambassador’s sorority or clubs.

Bubble Skincare offers the position of brand ambassador to a ton of college students nationwide – no matter how much of a following they have on social media. After applying, students normally only have to wait a few days for their acceptance letter before they can get started. The company uses Social Ladder which is a website that makes it easy to manage content and rewards from ambassador programs. Bubble provides ambassadors with a list of challenges they need to complete in order to gain points toward free products. The challenges usually consist of posting Instagram stories or TikToks to advertise the brand.

Bubble gives ambassadors a personal shopping code which followers can use to buy products at a discounted rate. The ambassadors make 10% off of the product that they sell. Since Bubble Skincare is relatively cheap, it does take a while to make a decent profit off of their ambassador program; however, getting points is fairly easy so if students are highly interested in the product over the money, this can be the ambassador program.

Princess Polly is a social media based college ambassador program. They take the following of the individual into account before accepting applications because the product is featured heavily online. Ambassadors learn marketing by posting content online promoting the brand using the hashtag, #PollyonCampus – and they are praised for it. With a unique code, ambassadors can earn 5% of commission on products that they sell. They need to reach a minimum of $25 USD before cashing out. Ambassadors also receive exclusive Princess Polly merchandise and are notified of upcoming collaborations so they can wear the company’s fashion around campus.

Princess Polly is a clothing brand that sells trendy clothing and accessories to young women, making the college ambassador program a perfect way to promote their brand on campuses across the country.

College ambassador programs are becoming more and more popular as social media becomes integrated in daily lives. With TikTok and Instagram just a click away, it is easier than ever for college students to make a little extra money toward books and tuition expenses.