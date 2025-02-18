This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Fly Eagles Fly. The iconic words that were chanted throughout the stadium in NOLA on February 9th. This Super Bowl is one to remember forever. Perhaps the night’s biggest surprise was that the Chiefs were favored to win the game and didn’t score a single point until the third quarter. The Eagles dominated the first half of the game, not letting the Chief’s offense get past half of the field. At half time the Eagles were up 24-0.

A strange occurrence at many games, let alone the Super Bowl. The Chiefs not scoring until after halftime was mindboggling, Patrick Mahomes was off his game got sacked 6 times, and 3 turnovers. With three turnovers, the Eagles took those opportunities to score 14 points, including Cooper DeJean’s interception which turned into a touchdown. The end score ended up being 40-22, during the game the Eagles had one of the biggest leads ever recorded in Super Bowl history.

The Super Bowl MVP was unsurprisingly Jalen Hurts (QB). Jalen Hurts had a fantastic game; he rushed 72 yards, two passing touchdowns, and a 17-of-21 passing performance with 221 yards, and a touchdown. Saquon Barkley is one of the Eagles’s most efficient and effective players on the offense; he totaled 25 carries, 57 yards, and 2.3 yards per carry. He also had 6 receptions and 40 yards.

The crowd at the game and fans viewing were in utter shock at the beginning of the game because the Chiefs hadn’t played that bad the whole season. One of the commentators, 7-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, reflected on his experiences during the game, as it was a blowout win, and offered insight on how many players will feel after the loss. The plays called for the Chiefs were ineffective against the Eagles defense and throughout the game, it didn’t seem like they were changing their game plan.

Offensive and Defense Coordinators for the Chiefs were understandingly frustrated with the results of what they believed to be the best choices for the team and fighting the Eagles. The Eagles poured Gatorade on their coach when the game was still happening because it was clear that they were going to win. With the Eagles winning and the green and white confetti falling onto the field, you could see the Eagles family swarming the field to congratulate the players.

While the Eagles were celebrating, the Chiefs players were quietly exiting the field as their dreams of winning 3 Super Bowls back-to-back had just been crushed. Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs, has spoken out since the game on Sunday, expressing how he feels about losing. Obviously, no matter what there will always be a team that’s dreams are crushed because only one team can win the game. Congratulations to the Eagles and let’s start looking forward to next season and see what the future of the game holds.