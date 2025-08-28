Summer of Hobbies: Why Trying New Things is the Best Self-Care

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This summer, I gave myself permission to slow down and try things. Not with the pressure of being “good” at them, not with the expectation of turning them into a side hustle, but simply for the joy of doing something new. Honestly, it has been the best thing for my mental health. Here are some things that I’ve tried over the summer:

Mehndi Tattoos: A Creative Reset

One of my favorite hobbies I picked up this summer was experimenting with mehndi (henna) tattoos. There is something so calming about sitting down with a cone of mehndi and letting the designs flow. It feels almost like journaling without words, where your thoughts come out in patterns instead of sentences. Since it is temporary, it becomes a low-stakes way to be creative.

Pokémon Cards and the Joy of Collecting

On the opposite end of the spectrum, I also started collecting Pokémon cards again. Yes, just like we did as kids. There is something simple and nostalgic about flipping through a binder and seeing all the different designs. Collecting does not have to be expensive. You can start with things you find in your everyday life: pretty rocks, concert ticket stubs, stickers, or even pressed flowers. Sometimes, just noticing and saving the little things makes the world feel a bit more magical.

Redecorating and Creating Your Own Space

Another unexpected hobby was redoing my room. Moving furniture around, adding new decorations, and experimenting with color palettes gave me a sense of control and creativity. Your space really impacts your mood, and creating a room that feels like you is one of the most underrated forms of self-care.

Reading and Journaling: The Classics That Never Fail

Of course, I also leaned into the classics of reading and journaling. Reading let me escape into other worlds and finally gave me an excuse to tackle the stack of books I kept saying I would get to “someday.” Journaling, on the other hand, grounded me. It was a place to release stress, reflect on small joys, and even sketch out my next hobby idea.

Going to the Beach: Sun, Sand, and Stress Relief

This summer also reminded me how much of a hobby the beach can be. Spending a few hours by the water, whether it is swimming, building sandcastles, or just lying in the sun with a good book, feels like hitting a reset button. Something about the ocean breeze and the sound of waves makes stress melt away. The best part is that it can be totally free if you already live near a beach or have public access.

Even something as simple as going for a walk, sitting in a park, or noticing the way the trees look in the evening light helped me feel calmer. Nature has a way of pulling you out of your own head and grounding you. You do not need hiking gear or a big trip to a national park to connect with it. Sometimes, paying attention to the little details outside your window is its own hobby.

Hobbies You Can Start Right Now

If you are looking for inspiration, here are a few easy and affordable hobbies you can try out:

Sketching or doodling: Grab any notebook and let your imagination flow.



Cooking or baking something new: Try a recipe you have never made before.



Scrapbooking or vision boarding: Use old magazines, receipts, or photos you already have.



Yoga or meditation: There are tons of free videos online to guide you.



Music playlists: Curate playlists for different moods and share them with friends.



Thrifting or upcycling: Give old clothes or furniture a second life.



Gardening: Even a windowsill plant can be a fun project.



Photography walks: Use your phone to capture small details in your neighborhood.

The best hobby is the one that excites you enough to keep coming back, no matter how simple it may seem.

Hobbies Do Not Have to Be Expensive

The best part about all of these hobbies is that they do not have to cost much, or anything at all. You do not need a shopping spree at a craft store to start. Grab a notebook you already have, swap books with a friend, collect trinkets from your walks, or rearrange your furniture for a fresh start. Hobbies are about joy, not price tags.

If you have been waiting for a sign to try something new, let this be it. Pick up that pen, card, flower, seashell, or paintbrush. It does not matter if it lasts a day or becomes your next big passion project. What matters is permitting yourself to start.