Summer ’25 Reading Recap

There’s no better summer day than at the beach, the sun warming your skin, snacks within reach, and a book you just can’t put down. Over summer ‘25, I read 11 books and found many incredible page turners. From cutesy romance novels to thrillers that kept me up way too late, here are a few books you need to add to your TBR!

“Just for the Summer” by Abby Jimenez

Starting off strong with one of the most perfect summer reads, “Just for the Summer” by Abby Jimenez, that completely stole my heart. The story follows our main characters Emma and Justin, two people who believe they’re cursed. Whenever they date someone, that person’s next relationship ends in them being soulmates. But never for the two of them. On a silly bet, they decide to spend the summer together in Minneapolis, Minnesota, exploring new places and learning more about each other than they ever thought possible. But when faced with real challenges, they’re forced to figure out whether this was just a summer fling or something much deeper. This book was everything I wanted in a romance. I loved how much depth Abby Jimenez gave her characters. Not just as a couple, but as individuals. I rated it five stars, and it easily became one of my favorite reads of the summer.

“Powerless” by Lauren Roberts

Another book that’s stuck with me since the summer is “Powerless” by Lauren Roberts, the first in her Powerless trilogy. It follows Paedyn, who grew up in the slums after being orphaned as a child. But, she’s hiding a huge secret, she’s an Ordinary in a kingdom where only Elites with powers are allowed to exist. If anyone found out, it would cost her her life. Then there’s Kai, the prince of Ilya, who’s training to be the future Enforcer of the kingdom. He’s known for being one of the strongest and most ruthless Elites. On what seems like just another day, Paedyn ends up saving Kai’s life, but instead of being thanked, she’s thrown into the Purging Trials, a brutal yearly competition designed for the amusement of the kingdom. The story takes you through the intensity of these trials while also watching Paedyn and Kai grow closer, which adds this really great slow-burn romance to all the fantasy and action.The plot had so many twists that kept me turning the pages, and the chemistry between the two characters had me hooked. I gave this one four stars. It was such an exciting read, and I’m definitely looking forward to getting to read the rest of the series.

“Beach Read” by Emily Henry

The next book that was at the top of my list during summer ‘25 was “Beach Read” by Emily Henry. She’s arguably one of my favorite romance authors. Her books always keep me intrigued on where the story will go next and often end up being a bit of a tearjerker. I read this one while on vacation, and it truly was the perfect beach read.The story follows January, a romance author who no longer believes in love, and Gus, a grumpy literary fiction writer. The two are complete opposites but challenge each other to swap genres for the summer to help with their writer’s block. She’ll write something dark and serious, and he’ll try writing a sappy romance. What starts as a fun challenge quickly turns into adventures, witty banter, and a slow-burn love story, which is my favorite. But this book was more than just romance; it also dives into themes of grief, healing, and rediscovering yourself, making it even more enticing. I loved this book, and it was by far one of my top Emily Henry reads. I rated it five stars, and it definitely deserved it!

“Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell

The last book on my top reads of summer ‘25 was “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell. This mystery-thriller is one of my favorites I’ve read so far and it pulled me right out of a mini reading slump. It was my first Lisa Jewell book, and I’d definitely recommend it to anyone who wants something fast and addictive. The story switches between Ellie, a teenage girl who goes missing, and Laurel, her mother who is still trying to move forward ten years later. It also jumps between the past and present, which makes it even more interesting. At first, it seems like Ellie just disappeared out of nowhere. But as Laurel deals with her grief and a recent divorce, she meets a man named Floyd who seems perfect on the outside. As the story goes on, you start learning more about Ellie, Laurel, and Floyd, and some pretty shocking secrets come out that you won’t see coming. This book was full of twists and kept me turning the pages! I gave it 4 stars and it was the perfect way to end my summer reading!

Now that you’ve seen some of my favorite reads from summer ‘25, I hope a few of them make it onto your TBR! Whether you pick them up this fall or save them for next summer, each of these books brought something unique to my reading list, and I couldn’t recommend them enough!