Starbucks Is Changing Their Policies To Make Each Location “Home-Like”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

New management is running Starbucks, and they have made some big changes since taking over. New chairman and chief executive officer, Brian Niccol, started in his new role on September 9, 2024. He took over for Laxman Narasimhan who resigned from the company in August 2024. Niccol’s campaign has been run with the slogan “back to Starbucks,” which consists of revitalizing the menu, the leadership and the aesthetics.

In March 2025, 13 items were removed from Starbucks’ menu, including multiple frappuccinos. The Espresso, Caffè Vanilla, Java Chip, White Chocolate Mocha, Chai Crème, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème, and White Chocolate Crème Frappuccinos are no longer being served at locations across the United States. Also on the chopping block was the Iced Matcha Lemonade, the White Hot Chocolate, the Royal English Breakfast Latte, and the Honey Almondmilk Flat White.

They must hate money. I have EXCLUSIVELY gotten the Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino since the day I first had Starbucks in 2006. I'm done giving them my business. — FAKE (@FakePearBear) February 24, 2025

These drinks simply take too long to make, according to the new management, so in order to increase productivity, the Starbucks management decided to change menu offerings. These drink cuts contributed to the 30% reduction in sold items.

Some of these menu options, like the Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème and the White Hot Chocolate, were staples for many customers. The White Hot Chocolate was especially popular during the holiday months.

Starbucks also reintroduced the environmentally safe initiative of customers bringing personal cups. Personal cups allow for a safer environment because, instead of wasting disposable cups, customers reuse previously purchased ones. Along with this, in-store glass cups and ceramic mugs are a new addition that offers free refills on select drinks. Encouraging the use of in-store cups with free refills, motivates customers to stay in the store and create a busy environment, attaching more customers.

Making a home-like environment is essential to the revitalization process. In order to keep up the idea of encouraging customers to come in and return, employees are also asked to write sweet messages on drink cups. An expression like “Enjoy!” or “Shake it up!” are usually featured; however, people have also taken to TikTok with full movie scripts and song lyrics written on their iced strawberry refresher lemonades or iced shaken espressos.

When going to a store, Starbucks employees now all follow the same dress code in order to establish familiarity with the company. The iconic green aprons will stand out against the black t-shirt and jeans or khakis that employees are required to wear. This new regulation will go into effect May 12.

With the over-priced beverages as a result of inflation and increased labor costs, Starbucks is hoping to make customer experience better through ideas of familiarity, sustainability, and professionalism.