Starbucks: Holiday Drink Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Most people begin to celebrate Christmas the day after Thanksgiving, while some start November 1st, and some even begin once Mariah Carey defrosts; however, many people get into the holiday spirit the second Starbucks releases its holiday menu.

On November 7th, Starbucks brought back it’s iconic Peppermint Mocha Latte, it’s popular Sugar Cookie Latte, it’s famous Caramel Brulee Latte, it’s well-liked Chestnut Praline Latte and it’s heavily admired Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. Starbucks also newly released a Cran-Merry Orange Refresher made with lemonade, coconut milk or water.

This article will review and rank all of the drinks above!

6.

In last place we have the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher. This drink is not bad, but it is very similar to Starbucks’ classic Strawberry Acai Refresher. There was an absence of orange in the drink, which gave the strong impression of lemonade with a hint of cranberry.

5.

In fifth place is the Chestnut Praline Latte. This was a surprising drink. One could taste the nuttiness of the chestnuts while getting almost a lighter coffee taste. The title of this drink did not lie, and it was quite enjoyable. This drink is ranked the lowest compared to the other festive coffees because the taste wore off. The first few sips were a nice combination of coffee and chestnuts, but the more of it sips one took, the more watered down the coffee got.

4.

In fourth place we have the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte. This opinion will turn some heads, but this year the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte is not providing the same Christmas energy it has in the past. Maybe it depends on what Starbucks you venture out to, but the other three holiday drink editions to the menu gave more holiday warmth than the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte.

Down to the final three…

3.

In third place is the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. This is the drink’s second appearance on the Starbucks menu, and it most likely will be here for the next holiday season because it is a good drink. This drink tastes and gives the impression of gingerbread. Of course that is the name of the drink, but sometimes the beverage does not live up to its name. That is not the case for the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai – it’s creamy, sweet, and has a molasses and cinnamon like smell. Due to its authenticity it earns slot number three on the list.

2.

Second is the Caramel Brulee Latte. The best way to describe this drink is like a Caramel Macchiato but with no syrupy caramel taste and texture. This drink, best served warm, has an authentic taste of both coffee and caramel mixed together. The Caramel Brulee Latte gives off by the fireplace vibes. Meaning, this drink would probably be best consumed curled up with a blanket, near the fire, watching a nice, cute Christmas movie.

Drum roll please…..

In first place we have….

1.

The Peppermint Mocha Latte. This iconic beverage speaks Christmas in more ways than one. The chocolatey coffee with a hint of peppermint never tastes bitter and always leaves a winter wonderland in your mouth. This drink can be served iced or hot, and it tastes amazing either way. The drink never loses the flavor of its name, and the Peppermint Mocha’s added dark chocolate curls are cute and tasty.

Overall, all the drinks from Starbucks are delicious in their own setting and mood, but the festive flavors help make our world look a lot like Christmas even on the bad days.

Make sure to go visit your local Starbucks and enjoy these festive favorites before they leave Starbucks in the second week of January!