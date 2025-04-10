Spring Fashion Trends To Look Out For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Spring has officially sprung and the weather is getting warmer. It’s time to put away your sweaters and heavy jackets and embrace shorter sleeves and lighter materials. New trends are popping up for the upcoming seasons and we are here to keep you on top of what’s trending in fashion for the spring 2025 era. Here are some of the best trends to hop on:

For the Love of Lace

One trend that is sure to break through is lace. Camisoles with lace detailing, frills added to the hemlines of a skirt or dress and lacy hair accessories are all great pieces to add to your closet this season. Pair a lacy top with some wide-leg jeans. Throw on a lacy skirt with a basic bright short-sleeve top. Even some lace-mimicking Converse sneakers are a cute addition to any spring outfit. These lacy additions to your outfit will add a delicate and classy touch to your wardrobe, sure to be the star of any outfit.

Lighten it up

Light and pastel colors are a must for this season. Colors such as Butter Yellow and Ballet Pink are on the rise. These colors can be perfectly paired with light denim, white accents or other complimentary pastels to create an outfit that really stands out. Pair a light dress with a light brown pair of boots and some gold jewelry. Flowy floral tops with these colors can be nicely complimented with a denim skirt or shorts. These airy tones help reflect the heat and are perfect for those outdoor photoshoots with your friends.

Maxing out the Maxi Skirt

Maxi skirts are coming back this spring and we are all for it. These skirts are light and flowy, perfect for any outing and can be styled in so many unique different ways. Patterned maxi skirts look great with solid color baby tees and camisoles. A solid color maxi skirt over a swimsuit is the perfect beach outfit for those late spring and early summer days. Denim maxi skirts paired with vintage t-shirts is a cute look for a city or town trip. Whatever kind of maxi skirt you choose, these are great staples to your spring wardrobe.

Sheer is here

People are really embracing mesh and sheer materials as the weather gets warmer these next few months. A mesh top layered over a white tank top or bralette and some denim shorts is a great outfit for any spring outing. Mesh swimsuit coverups are great for your tropical spring vacation. Tops with sheer sleeves or panels can help any outfit stand out. This trend adds a bold and interesting twist to your spring fashion and style.

Feeling Sporty

Athleisure has continued to be a big part of this decade’s fashion trends, and this upcoming spring is no different. Tennis skirts, workout sets and wide-leg leggings are sure to be big parts of these seasons’ fashion. A colorful pair of wide-leg leggings looks great with a matching hoodie and is the perfect outfit for a nightly outing where it’s still a little chilly. Tennis skirts paired with an athletic top are the perfect look for a golf, pickleball or tennis game with your friends or family. A workout set with a blazer on top is a cute way to dress up an otherwise very casual look. This trend allows for style and comfort in one, plus with these outfits, you won’t have to change if you want to get a quick workout in during your day.

Whatever clothing trends you choose to embrace this season, be sure to have fun and tap into your own personal style.