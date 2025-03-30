This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Has anyone else only been listening to Tate McRae’s new album for the past month?

Tate McRae released her third studio album So Close To What on February 21st and it’s been on repeat since! The album earned almost 30 million streams on Spotify in its debut day, and over 188 million streams in its debut week, making it the biggest female album debut on Spotify in 2025 so far.

So Close To What ultimately debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart, making it McRae’s first number one album of her career.

Miss Possessive

The album strongly opens with a song about how McRae is warning other girls to stay away from her man, referring to herself as “Miss Possessive.” The track opens to Sydney Sweeney’s voice saying, “No, seriously, get your hands off my man.” A personal favorite part of this song is the catchy chorus and post-chorus where McRae sings, “Look at the floor, or ceiling. Or anyone else you’re feeling. Take home whoever walks in. Just keep your eyes off him.” This song makes you want to dance and sing along right from the beginning and gets you excited for the rest of the album.

Revolving Door

“Revolving Door” is the album’s fourth single, which peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s music video was released alongside So Close To What back in February, and quickly went viral on social media for a trick McRae does where she’s able to swiftly move herself into a backbend with her leg in the air. “Revolving Door” is about how McRae keeps going back to the same person and relationship no matter how much she knows she shouldn’t. The song was created in a way that makes you feel like you’re going through this “revolving door” with McRae. Fans noticed that in the bridge of the song, McRae sings, “I still think about that night out in Boston,” which is a reference to a lyric in “Think Later,” the title track of the singer’s previous album.

Bloodonmyhands (featuring Flo Milli)

“Bloodonmyhands” is McRae singing to her ex that she’s moved on to someone better and that she’s happy again after leaving her previous draining relationship. The title insinuates that her ex is dead to her – and that she’s perfectly okay with that. This song is one of many personal favorites. “Bloodonmyhands” is a super fun song to dance to, and Flo Milli’s feature just adds to this power anthem.

Dear God

“Dear God” is about how McRae is asking God for help to remove all of the good memories she has of her ex. McRae sings, “All the memories, babe, I play ’em all, play ’em all, play ’em all, play ’em all back. To erase his name, I’d give it all, give it all, give everything that I have.” “Dear God” is a song that McRae was teasing on Tik Tok before the album’s release, and now that we have the full song, it’s safe to say that it didn’t disappoint.

Purple Lace Bra

McRae went on Jake Shane’s podcast Therapuss and explained that although this song can be interpreted as about a relationship, it’s also about how the media doesn’t tend to actually listen to her. McRae sings, “I’m losing my mind, I’m losing my head. You only listen when I’m undressed. Hear what you like and none of the rest.” “Purple Lace Bra” is one of the sadder songs on the album, yet the instrumental and the singer’s vocals get McRae’s message across perfectly.

Sports Car

“Sports Car” was released as the album’s third single back in January, and peaked at number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is seemingly about the singer’s relationship with her boyfriend The Kid LAROI. McRae had a feature in Vogue when the song’s music video came out, and she explained that the song is about the adrenaline and excitement that comes with a new relationship. It’s safe to say that this song has been on repeat since January!

Signs

“Signs” is about how McRae doesn’t want to have to explicitly say how she’s feeling, she wants her partner to automatically know and see the signs. McRae sings, “That one look means, “I wanna go.” “I’m not mad,” means “You’re in trouble…” If I say, “Go have fun, babe,” that’s just short for, “You should know me better.” See the signs. Shouldn’t have to tell you or whatever, read my mind.” “Signs” is definitely a song that makes you want to sing and dance along.

I Know Love (featuring The Kid LAROI)

“I Know Love” is about being in a new relationship and feeling yourself falling in love and the relationship consuming you. This song is obviously about McRae and her boyfriend The Kid LAROI, and what makes this song even more special is that The Kid LAROI is featured on it. Throughout the song, it feels like the couple are singing to each other and it makes the song even sweeter.

Like I Do

“Like I Do” is about McRae calling out someone who is pretending to like her and really know her, when in actuality, they just want to copy and be like McRae. McRae sings, “Say you wanna know me, you don’t wanna know me, you just wanna do what I do. You been tryna read me, think you wanna be me, you should go ahead and try to.” This is definitely one of the most underrated songs on the album.

It’s Ok I’m Ok

“It’s Ok I’m Ok” was released as So Close To What’s lead single back in September 2024, and it peaked at number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is about how McRae has moved on from her ex, and that his new partner can gladly have him. McRae sings, “It’s okay, I’m okay, had him in the first place… It’s okay, I’m okay. You can have him anyway.” One of the catchiest parts of this song is the outro where McRae sings, “I don’t want him anyway, girl, take him.” This is a song you can’t help but sing along to.

No I’m Not In Love

“No I’m Not In Love” is about McRae telling someone she’s seeing that she’s not in love with him and that she doesn’t have any romantic feelings for him in general. The singer makes her point clear as she sings, “No, I am not in love. I am not thinkin’ ’bout you. Sun’s not gonna come up. And I don’t hate every girl your eyes go to.” This is another underrated track on the album.

Means I Care

“Means I Care” is about how McRae can tend to run away from people when she feels things are getting too serious. McRae explains throughout the chorus that if she cuts you off, it means she cares. McRae sings, “It’s not what I want, it’s just all I know. If overnight I up and end it, run away without a mention, go ghost, I like you the most.” “Means I Care” is definitely a song that will grow on you the more you listen.

Greenlight

“Greenlight” is about how McRae hesitates to move forward in new relationships because she feels that she’s still healing from previous ones. The singer explains that she’s waiting for the “greenlight,” but feels she can’t “go” just yet. McRae sings, “I’m still waiting at the green light. I’d tell you what I feel like, but I can’t go. I’m still tryna make a beeline. Stuck up in a rewrite of the same song.” “Greenlight” is another song that is really underrated on this album.

2 Hands

“2 Hands” was released as the album’s second single back in November 2024, and it peaked at number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is about how McRae wants physical affection from her partner so she can show everyone around them how good they are together. McRae sings, “I just want your two hands on me at all times, baby. If you let go, better put ’em right back fast.” Although this song is a personal least favorite single from the album, it’s still a fun song to listen to.

Nostalgia

The closing song on this album is definitely the saddest. “Nostalgia” is about McRae reflecting on her life and family and how she continuously finds herself stuck in the past or worrying about the future – but she’s never focused on the present. McRae sings, “Oh, where does the time go?” You never really know ‘Til you’re standing in the bathroom mirror… Funny thing about nostalgia.” Although this song has a sadder message than some of the other tracks, it was the perfect album closer.

Overall, So Close To What is a solid album and McRae’s growth as an artist really shines through on this body of work.

Happy listening!