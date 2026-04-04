“So Close To What” Album Ranking One Year Later

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tate McRae released her third studio album So Close To What on February 21, 2025, making the album’s one year anniversary just a little over a month ago.

So Close To What debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart, making it McRae’s first number one album of her career. The singer then embarked on her first arena tour in support of the album, the “Miss Possessive Tour” – a show I got to see back in September!

Despite So Close To What being over a year old, the album is still on repeat! Here is my personal ranking of the skipless album.

16. I Know Love (featuring The Kid LAROI)

This album truly has no skips, but unfortunately there had to be a song in last place. “I Know Love” lands in 16th place due to the fact that the song features McRae’s ex-boyfriend, The Kid LAROI. The song is about being in a new relationship and the relationship consuming you. This song clearly didn’t age well since the two singers are no longer together, and we know the relationship ended poorly based on recent music from McRae and LAROI.

15. Like I Do

“Like I Do” is about McRae calling out someone who is pretending to like her and really know her, when in actuality, they just want to copy and be like McRae. Despite the song being an underrated track on the album, some of the lines are very repetitive which makes it not one of the strongest songs on the album.

14. Means I Care

This song is about how McRae can tend to run away from people when she feels things are getting too serious. The singer explains throughout the chorus that if she cuts you off, it means she cares. Similarly to “Like I Do,” this song is very repetitive, landing it towards the bottom of the list. It’s still a great song though!

13. Nostalgia

The closing song on the album is one that I appreciated more once I heard it live. Arguably the saddest song on the album, “Nostalgia” is about McRae reflecting on her life and family and how she continuously finds herself stuck in the past or worrying about the future – but she’s never focused on the present. The song serves as the perfect album closer, in my opinion.

12. Signs

This song is about how McRae doesn’t want to have to explicitly say how she’s feeling, she wants her partner to automatically know and see the signs. “Signs” is definitely a song that makes you want to sing and dance along. The only thing that would’ve made this song better is if McRae had sung it as part of the set list for the “Miss Possessive Tour.”

11. Greenlight

“Greenlight” is about how McRae hesitates to move forward in new relationships because she feels that she’s still healing from previous ones. The singer explains that she’s waiting for the “greenlight,” but feels she can’t “go” just yet. This was a beautiful song to hear live.

10. 2 Hands

Not going to lie, it took me a while to enjoy this song. The song is about how McRae wants physical affection from her partner so she can show everyone around them how good they are together. Something about the chorus always bothered me, but a year later, I definitely feel that I enjoy it more.

9. Bloodonmyhands (featuring Flo Milli)

Definitely the most fun feature on the album, McRae is singing to her ex that she’s moved on to someone better and that she’s happy again after leaving her previous draining relationship. The title insinuates that her ex is dead to her – and that she’s perfectly okay with that. Flo Milli’s feature was great and the song is definitely one you’ll want to dance to.

8. Purple Lace Bra

This song opens with a beautiful orchestra and a very impactful message. McRae went on Jake Shane’s podcast Therapuss last year and explained that although this song can be interpreted as about a relationship, it’s also about how the media doesn’t tend to actually listen to her. She sings, “I’m losing my mind, I’m losing my head. You only listen when I’m undressed. Hear what you like and none of the rest.” This was also a beautiful song to hear live.

7. Siren Sounds (Bonus Track)

This bonus track is about McRae being aware that she is in a toxic and doomed relationship, but choosing to stay anyway. The singer describes the relationship as “living in a burning house.” “Siren Sounds” was released as a bonus track during the album’s release weekend, and thank goodness this song didn’t stay as unreleased!

6. It’s Ok I’m Ok

“It’s Ok I’m Ok” was released as the lead single of the album back in September 2024. The song is about how McRae has moved on from her ex, and that his new partner can gladly have him. A personal favorite part of this song is the outro where McRae sings, “I don’t want him anyway, girl, take him.” This is a song you can’t help but sing and dance along to.

5. No I’m Not In Love

“No I’m Not In Love” is definitely a hidden gem on the album. The song is about McRae telling someone she’s seeing that she’s not in love with him and that she doesn’t have any romantic feelings for him in general. This underrated track quickly became one of my favorites after I got to hear it live.

4. Miss Possessive

The album’s opening track is about McRae warning other girls to stay away from her man, referring to herself as “Miss Possessive.” This song is also how McRae opened her tour each night. The track makes you want to dance and sing along right from the beginning and gets you excited for the rest of the album.

3. Sports Car

This song is another one of my favorite singles from the album. “Sports Car” is about the singer’s relationship with The Kid LAROI – before they broke up. McRae explained to Vogue that the song is about the adrenaline and excitement that comes with a new relationship.

2. Revolving Door

“Revolving Door” is definitely my favorite single from the album. The song is about how McRae keeps going back to the same person and relationship no matter how much she knows she shouldn’t. The song was created in a way that makes you feel like you’re going through this “revolving door” with McRae. Fun fact: this was my most listened to song of 2025!

And my favorite song on So Close To What is…

1. Dear God

“Dear God” of course! The song is about McRae asking God for help to remove all of the good memories she has of her ex. A personal favorite part of the song is the outro, which makes you feel like you’re levitating in a way.

What is your favorite song from So Close To What?