Small Artist Spotlight: Grace Enger & Jake Minch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

The Sad Girl’s Sweat Tour is here, featuring Grace Enger and Jake Minch. The It’s So Fun Tour kicked off on February 19, 2025, in San Francisco and was Enger’s first headlining tour since the start of her music career in October 2022. After attending two dates from this tour in New York City and Washington D.C., as well as seeing Enger open for Maisie Peters during The Good Witch Comes to North America Tour in August 2023 and Minch open for Chelsea Cutler & Jeremy Zucker for the Brent Forever Tour in November 2024, these two artists are underrated performers just beginning their musical rise and you should jump on board.

Grace Enger has opened for a multitude of artists including Laufey and Alexander 23. Her sound is reminiscent of fluttering butterflies, doodles in a notebook, lit candles, a box full of mementos, and dizzying anger. In her songs, she illustrates her life, relationships and even her bad habits like having impossibly high standards in a partner and letting go of a relationship too quickly. Pulling inspiration from her favorite artists growing up such as Paramore, Taylor Swift, and Sara Bareilles, she has created an electric and truly honest environment within her neighborhood of music.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP86JXF2Q

Being at a Grace Enger show feels like a comforting and fun community. Everyone in beautiful small venues screaming the lyrics that hit close to the heart and in between there’s laughter, jokes, and special moments that are hard to recreate. The NYC concert had fans handing out bright yellow silicone bracelets and the D.C. concert had a fan project handout to held up to Enger during the song “Think I Wanna See You Again”. There’s an outpour of love within the fandom and Enger returns that love tenfold. The VIP package for tour included a meet & greet, a soundcheck Q&A and performance, a signed lanyard, and early access to merch. Enger has a sweet and kind soul and when I met her, we connected over my recreation of her outfit she wore during The Good Witch Tour. She listens to her fans requests for songs to cover during the acoustic soundcheck performance such as “Bags” by Clairo, “Risk” by Gracie Abrams, and “Liability” by Lorde.

The Bowery Ballroom was Enger’s hometown show as she was born in Hoboken, New Jersey and lived just a few blocks from the venue when she was in New York. The sold out show in such a legendary venue was a fantastic accomplishment at just 22 years old, and it even brought in her family to come and support her performance. Enger stunned in her classy black tank and her signature polka dots on a white layered skirt. Her style is very unique with mixing patterns, black lace, stripes, denim, button downs, and flats. Every time she steps onto the stage, she shines like the star she was always meant to be. Everyone on the stage with her also radiates that energy: Andrew, her guitarist who she has been performing with for years, starting when they were kids, Sierra, her phenomenal drummer, and Jake Minch, who sings their duet “Good Stuff” with Enger but most importantly, was the amazing opener for the entire tour.

Jake Minch is a Connecticut native who has a small town feel in his music with heartbreaking lyrics. His songs transport listeners to their childhood bedrooms covered in posters that are peeling off the walls with flickering string lights. He currently has 11 songs released including collaborations with Grace Enger and Kevin Atwater and has gained a following with sharing his unreleased music through TikTok. On tour, he’s performed a few of those songs such as “Fingers and Clothes” and “Changed Things”. His music has the same melancholic regret as Phoebe Bridgers that breaks the heart and stitches it back together.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP86JXuTV

Minch has other talents other than songwriting and singing. He can draw and he designed his own merch for this tour. He created a T-Shirt and temporary tattoo sheet with his signature monkey doodles. The It’s So Fun Tour isn’t the only time he’s performed on stage. Minch has opened for Jeremy Zucker, Sadie Jean, and Lizzy McAlpine, perfecting his craft after every performance. Expected to release new music this year, Jake Minch’s career is bound to take off with his earnest love of his craft and down to earth personality.

The It’s So Fun tour was extremely successful, almost completely sold out at every show. Enger has two EPs released, Well Here We Are and The Alchemist, with a few more singles and a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River”. Minch also has two EPs, How Many and Jessie. Both haven’t released their debut albums so now is the time to become a fan to experience in real time their progression and attend their future concerts. Close friends with such beautiful voices and lyrics, it is so fun being a fan of Grace Enger and Jake Minch.