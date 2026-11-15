This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree becomes one of the most recognizable symbols of the holiday season in New York City. Millions of people travel to see it in person, while others watch its lighting ceremony from home; however, behind the decorations and thousands of lights, there is a story that makes this year’s tree especially meaningful. Before becoming the center of one of New York City’s biggest holiday traditions, this 76-foot Norway spruce spent more than 70 years growing in the backyard of a family’s home in upstate New York, and that’s not even the most interesting part.

The tree’s selection involved years of consideration before it finally made its way to Rockefeller Center. According to TODAY’s reporting, head gardener Erik Pauze first noticed the Norway spruce in 2020. The tree later caught the attention of Jackie and Matt McGinley, whose family had previously donated the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Their interest brought the spruce back into consideration, eventually leading Pauze to contact its owner, Rebecca Decker, about donating it.

For the Decker family, the tree’s journey represents a unique connection between their home and one of New York City’s most recognizable holiday traditions. What was once part of their everyday surroundings will now be seen by millions of people during the holiday season.

Once the tree arrives at Rockefeller Center, it will become the centerpiece of one of New York City’s most recognizable holiday celebrations. The 2026 lighting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2. The tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights, stretching across approximately five miles of wire.

At the top of the tree will sit the famous Swarovski star, designed by architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018. Weighing approximately 900 pounds, the star features 70 spikes covered in three million crystals. Together, the lights and star transform the Norway spruce into a holiday landmark that attracts visitors from around the world.

Even after the holiday season comes to an end, the tree will have another purpose. Its wood will be donated to Habitat for Humanity, continuing the tradition of giving the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree a second life after the holidays.

I personally can’t wait to see this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, especially since it will be the first one I’ve ever seen in person. I’m sure many others visiting New York, including students on campus, will be just as excited to experience it.