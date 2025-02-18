Short N’ Sweet (Deluxe) Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Short N’ Sweet (Deluxe) is finally here and I don’t know if I’m disappointed or not. Sabrina Carpenter, the album’s artist, took home two GRAMMYs for Short N’ Sweet in early February. She said that the deluxe tracks are a gift to fans for supporting her music. She released the track-list a few days later and left fans anticipating the release, set for Feb. 14.

The track with the most buzz was “Please Please Please” featuring Dolly Parton. After listening to the song, I ask Carpenter to please please please redo this number and put Parton on “Slim Pickins” instead. Parton is simply too old to be singing a very pop song about a man embarrassing her. This collaboration is giving very grandma rather than the fun feel I would’ve loved to see a “Please Please Please” duet have. Carpenter did change the lyrics to this song from “mother sucker” to “like the others,” which fans, including myself, are very happy to hear.

The music video of “Please Please Please” featuring Parton was also an attention grabber as it alludes to Carpenter killing her ex-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan. Keoghan was featured in the song’s first music video tied up on a chair wearing a white tank top and jeans. A man with the same outfit was seen with his head covered in the new video – possibly due to the rumors that he cheated on her in December.

Although a Parton collab was so much fun, again, maybe “Please Please Please” was not the right song. Honestly, Parton may have been even better on the new track “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder.” A slower song with a little country sound, “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder” clearly was inspired by “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” a Grease number that Carpenter frequently covers.

Short N’ Sweet’s fifteenth track is obviously about sex, like most of Carpenter’s music, but, also, maybe, a breakup song. The lyrics allude to the fact that she’s difficult to love, especially with first verse.

“Oh, what I’d give to be/Meeting you as the glass-half-full version of me/I was easier than I am now/ Would’ve folded, but I can’t now/Heard they say this emotion should be kind.”

I took this with a double meaning. One being that she used to be easy and would have sex with anyone, but now it takes more time for her to get comfortable. The second being that she lives life with a more critical eye because of past experiences when it comes to relationships. I am loving this horny, protected side of Carpenter because she is proudly stating that women can still have fun while taking care of their hearts.

Another feisty double meaning number, “15 Minutes” describes a sex life as well as a life in fame. This being the first impression of the next track, I expected a lot from this song… and I was not disappointed. She focuses on how time is fleeting, but she’s not taking it for granted. Whether that be in a bed or on stage, Carpenter knows the “clock is ticking lately.” “15 Minutes” is a fun, upbeat song like her hits “Espresso” and “Juno.”

Proving she can do a lot in fifteen minutes, Carpenter created the Deluxe tracks to be a total of fifteen minutes.

The last track on the album is titled “Bad Reviews.” I don’t want to give it bad review, but I wish this song was longer. Only two minutes and twenty-one seconds is not enough time for this masterpiece. It gives “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” by Taylor Swift, but make it Sabrina Carpenter. I love this song for its recognition that some men have red flags, she’s just choosing to ignore them and love the men away. I need more plot to this song, but I understand she’s a busy woman.

Speaking of, “Busy Woman” is a repeat for me. It is a strong, fun Carpenter pop song that I can’t get enough of. She sing about being a busy woman, but wanting sexual attention and making time for a man. When that man changes his mind, she uses graphic language to describe his personality.

With just two complaints about the duet and song length, I am pleased with Short N’ Sweet (Deluxe). It was the perfect gift for Carpenter winning two GRAMMYs.