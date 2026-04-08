Serena Neel Decorates Her Bathroom for Every Holiday – Here’s what she did for Easter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Serena Neel, popular Tiktok influencer, has gone viral multiple times for multiple different videos: angel tree shopping, buying drinks for her delivery drivers, crafting life-size objects and painting her bathroom for every holiday.

For Easter, Neel painted her small half bathroom to look like an Easter Egg. She sectioned off three equally sized parts of the wall and painted each its own solid color. The ceiling is pink, the top of the wall is yellow, the middle of the wall is green and the bottom of the wall is pink.

She differentiated between each section by painting designs over the solid colors. The ceiling featured blue diagonal lines and the middle of the wall featured purple and green chevron. After completing those two sections, she moved on to create the yellow top of the wall into polka dots over a red layer of paint and blue and pink strips on the bottom portion of the wall. The vibrant colors and wacky designs resembled typical Easter decorations.

To add to the Easter bathroom, just days before Neel released the Tiktok of her painting her bathroom, she released another video of her making an Easter basket out of an old St. Patrick’s Day decoration. What was once a pot of gold was painted pink and glued to a pool noodle as a handle. She then added grass to the basket and a little bunny. This decoration was added to her bathroom counter.

Along with her Easter basket D-I-Y, Neel also painted a fake ostrich egg nightlight to add to her bathroom. She painted the egg just as children would decorate hard-boiled eggs around the holiday.

She finalized the bathroom with a line of rainbow ribbon around the mirror.

These Easter decorations come after her St.Patrick’s Day bathroom. Her St. Patrick’s Day bathroom was a fully-painted landscape with shamrock and cows in a pasture. She included a rainbow at the far-end of the bathroom. The now-turned Easter basket was a pot of gold in the March bathroom.

Neel receives millions of views on her holiday bathroom decorating series. Her St. Patrick’s Day video received the most views with 34.1 million.

To add to her holiday festivities, Neel also creates paper-chain curtains. For Easter, Neel made carrot and bunny paper chains and hung them on a curtain rod in her living room.

She has continuously made paper chains for other holidays – shamrocks and rainbows for St. Patrick’s Day and hearts for Valentine’s Day. As for the rainbows and shamrocks, she donated them to a fourth-grade. She even stayed to decorate the classroom, give them cupcakes and read the class a story.

If there ever was a queen of holidays, it just may be Serena Neel.