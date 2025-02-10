Romance Movies to Curl Up and Watch this Valentine’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

February 14th is very quickly approaching, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by grabbing some of your favorite treats and spending a night curled up with a fluffy blanket while watching a good romantic movie! Whether it’s with your valentine, your best friends, or just on your own, a good love story is sure to make your Valentine’s Day an enjoyable one. Here are some of the best movies for the occasion, full of laughs, cries and all the feelings in between.

More “com” than “rom”

These movies are sure to have you cracking smiles and laughing, while also giving that lovey-dovey feel that you expect from the genre.

“Isn’t it Romantic” (2019)

“Bridesmaids” (2011)

“Crazy, Stupid Love” (2011)

“Easy A” (2010)

“She’s the Man” (2006)

“Clueless” (1995)

“The 40- Year-Old Virgin” (2005)

“How to Be Single” (2016)

“Wedding Crashers” (2005)

“No Hard Feelings” (2023)

Tear Jerkers

These movies are guaranteed to have you feeling all the emotions, so be sure to break out those tissues and prepare to shed a tear or two.

“Five Feet Apart” (2019)

“The Fault in Our Stars” (2014)

“Romeo and Juliet” (1996)

“Titanic (1997)

“My Girl” (1991)

“Me Before You” (2016)

“50 First Dates” (2004)

“A Walk to Remember” (2002)

“We Live in Time” (2024)

“Moulin Rouge” (2001)

Young Adult Favs

These movies have taken the current generation by storm. People in their late teens and early twenties can not get enough of these picks, and it’s no surprise why. These flicks have all the relatable humor and cheesy fun that a good romance should have.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018), “P.S I Still Love You”(2020) and “Always and Forever”(2021)

“Anyone But You” (2023)

“The Half of It” (2020)

“Before I Fall” (2017)

“The Prom” (2020)

“LaLa Land” (2016)

“Crush” (2022)

“A Cinderella Story” (2004)

“Everything, Everything” (2017)

“Love, Simon” (2018)

Unconventional Romance

These movies have all the concepts of a romance movie, but with some crazy additions that make them unrealistic. However, they still engage you in the story and make you giddy inside.

The “Twilight” Saga (2008- 2012)

“Lisa Frankenstein” (2024)

“Red, White and Royal Blue” (2023)

“Warm Bodies” (2013)

“The Idea of You” (2024)

“Ghost” (1990)

“Every Day” (2018)

“Beautiful Creatures” (2013)

“Aquamarine” (2006)

“Ella Enchanted” (2004)

The romance staples

These movies are truly timeless hits that have truly helped to shape the romantic movie genre in their own rights.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003)

“Sixteen Candles” (1984)

“The Notebook” (2004)

“Love, Actually” (2003)

“13 Going on 30” (2004)

“10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)

“Grease” (1978)

“She’s All That” (1999)

“Say Anything” (1989)

“When Harry Met Sally” (1989)

Happy Watching!