Rising Women in Music: Stella Lefty

Nineteen-year-old pop musician Stella Lefty is best known for singing her viral song “Thinking ’bout you” with her best friend on TikTok, where it has amassed 10.2 million views. She is known for her emotional pop sound and raw vocals. Her love for music began at the age of 5, when she started playing the guitar and eventually wrote songs, posting them on social media. On TikTok, she noticed that she was getting recognition for her songwriting. Since then, she has continued to grow her fan base and release her songs on streaming platforms.

Her music focuses heavily on themes many teenagers relate to, such as relationships, insecurity, and the difficulty of growing up. Lefty’s songs have a certain vulnerability and feel personal and honest, which is why many people connect to her music. Although she is still very early in her career, she has already sold out her first headline shows and been featured on many editorial playlists.

Kiss Me

This song is one of Lefty’s more popular songs, capturing the excitement of having a crush and wondering if they feel the same way you do. It captures the awkwardness and anticipation of wondering whether a friendship might turn into something more romantic. This song has an upbeat, catchy pop sound, but is still personal to her.

Slow Dancin’

Another song that shows Lefty’s style is “Slow Dancin.” This song is softer and more emotional than her other songs, but it focuses on wanting to hold on to a moment with someone for a while longer, not wanting the relationship to end. The song’s slower tempo matches this vibe, just wanting time to move more slowly.

Thinking ’bout You

This is another song that showcases Lefty’s relatable, catchy songwriting. It is about the feeling of constantly thinking about someone and not being able to get them out of your head, like an earworm. It embodies the excitement and confusion a person feels when they have a new crush and are developing feelings for someone.

Even though she is a newer artist, Lefty has gained over a million listeners on Spotify, making a name for herself through social media and her songs. With her audience only growing, she is definitely someone to watch as her career grows.