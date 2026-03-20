Rising Women in Music: Bella Kay

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bella Kay is one of the fastest-growing female artists today, due to the recent popularity of her song “iloveitiloveitiloveit”, and she is only nineteen. She began building her following by posting her music on social media, including TikTok clips, which helped her reach wider audiences earlier in her career. Her songs are pop, with lyrics that focus on relationships, confidence, and other common experiences of a girl in her 20s. Inspired by artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Tate McRae, Bella’s ability to craft lyrical earworms over catchy beats has taken on a life of its own on social media.

iloveitiloveitiloveit

Her now viral track gained popularity for its addictive tendencies and how easy it is to fall into old patterns. She talks about how difficult it is to walk away from a situation that you know is bad for you, but it’s stable and comfortable. This song truly embodies what it means to be in a toxic relationship, with the repetition of “I love it” creating a cycle of breakups and makeups. The line she sings about “relapsing into you” makes clear that she considers this relationship to be an addiction.

Steady

Her most recent single, “Steady,” shares many of the same themes as “iloveitiloveitiloveit,” but instead of focusing on a relationship, she addresses her own negative aspects. She dings about feeling unworthy of love, especially when others in the past have made her feel bad about herself. The line “Guess I’ll never be ready” emphasizes the self-doubt present throughout the song, even as she works on it.

The SIck

“The Sick” sticks to many of the themes common to all of Bella’s songs. This piece reflects on the deep heartbreak that occurs after a toxic relationship involving two parties. Her vulnerability in releasing and discussing this song helps people relate to it. When she discussed her process for writing this song, she said, “It was the worst night of my life,” which you can see in her lyrics: “and you say it’s not my fault, but I don’t believe you at all.” Once again, her self-doubt leaks through her lyrics, making them that much more powerful.

With her rising fame, she has recently been named CapitalUK’s buzz artist for March and has sold out many shows on her tour. She has also put out an 3 song ep titled, “A Couple of Minutes Out” and is only teasing more music to come. Definitely check out her music if you want songs to get stuck in your head!