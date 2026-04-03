Rising Women in Music: Audrey Hobert

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Audrey Hobert is emerging from the music industry as a new, relatable voice in indie pop, blending witty commentary with diary-style songs. Her music feels relatable and candid, like something that is written in a notes app. She uses playful production and depth to create her songs. Artists like Gracie Abrams and Clairo have helped her draw inspiration and lean into her storytelling, which depicts the awkwardness and humor of growing up. Her audience is only growing, with her selling out shows on her headline tour this next summer.

Sue Me

Hobert’s debut single reflects her signature tone, sarcastic and self-aware. This song embraces the messy thoughts and overthinking, but she does it with a comedic effect. Her delivery of this song makes it feel like she is letting you in on an inside joke. It makes you laugh a little, but it is also relatable for people who don’t receive much romantic attention.

Bowling alley

Her second single off her album, “Who’s the clown?”, perfectly captures Hobert’s ability to turn mundane moments into meaningful songs. It feels casual, but she can use this song to explore relationships and awkward interactions. It’s very playful, but the song has an underlying meaning of uncertainty and overthinking that makes it relatable.

Shooting Star

“Shooting star” leans more into her vulnerability and focuses on emotions that are hard to hold on to. She reflects on connections that make you feel special, but don’t last very long. The production of this song also allows her voice and lyrics to stand out, making it feel intimate and honest.

As her audience continues to grow, she stands out for how she embraces her authenticity and who she is. Her music prides itself on the honesty and insights that she has, making her easy to relate to.