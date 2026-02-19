Redefining What It Means to Be a Part of Team USA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In competitive athletics, representing your country during the Olympics is the ultimate goal and honor. Olympians work their entire lives to wear their country’s flag on their uniforms and represent their countries at a whole new level. Recently, as many people’s personal rights have come under threat, representing the United States has become far more complicated. Olympians currently competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan are experiencing that. Hunter Hess, Chloe Kim, and Amber Glenn are just three of the athletes who have spoken about how the current political climate of the United States has affected their experience representing Team USA. They don’t completely reject their country, but question what it means to represent a nation when you are challenged by its policies.

Hunter Hess

Olympic freestyle skier Hunter Hess made multiple headlines after admitting he felt conflicted about competing for Team USA because of the country’s current political climate. The statement he made created an impact because it broke the expectation that athletes remain silent about politics. His statement saying he had “mixed emotions representing the US” wasn’t meant to reject America, but rather to reflect internal tension. For many young Americans, especially Gen Z, being patriotic is not easy. It means questioning leadership, politics, and national direction while still caring deeply about fellow citizens.

Athletes have this expectation that they are supposed to be symbols of national unity. Hess’s honesty highlights how athletes are citizens first, and vote and live under the same laws as everyone else. Hess challenged the notion that representing the U.S. requires political neutrality. Instead, her demand was that reflection and representation could coexist.

Chloe Kim

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim is one of the most recognizable faces in winter sports. She is the daughter of Korean immigrants and has spoken about how the immigration policies and the aggressiveness of ICE have hit pretty close to home for her and other team members of Team USA. For her, the new policies affect families like hers who have built their lives in the United States and added to its community and culture. The conversation of who belongs in the US and who doesn’t changes how athletes with immigrant backgrounds experience wearing “USA” letters.

Chloe Kim’s perspective reminds everyone, even those implementing the discriminatory policies, that Team USA is made up of 1st generation Americans, children of immigrants, athletes who are members of the LGBTQ community, athletes of color, and people from every socioeconomic background. These stories of how they came to represent their country are intertwined with national policies that aren’t often seen during competition. Chloe Kim’s definition of national pride includes advocating for her country, which represents and celebrates the diversity and opportunities that have shaped her family’s journey.

Amber Glenn

Twenty-six-year-old figure skater Amber Glenn has been outspoken about how US policies under the Trump Administration have affected LGBTQ Americans. As an openly pansexual athlete, Glenn has used her position to show concerns about rights protections and inclusion. For her, the stakes aren’t just personal; the federal and state governments’ policies influence everything from access to medical care to anti-discrimination protections. When these policies shift, athletes in this community may feel they don’t belong in their own country.

Glenn’s comments are a part of a bigger movement of LGBTQ athletes who are increasingly visible and vocal. In doing so, they challenge the outdated belief that sports and politics don’t exist in the same space, but for all athletes, their identity is inseparable from policy decisions that affect their safety and dignity. Glenn’s advocacy frames her critique as rooted in care for Americans, particularly those who may feel marginalized. Her outspokenness includes her own community.

These three athletes show that representing the USA is about believing in the country’s ability to grow and change. Their willingness to openly discuss immigration, LGBTQ rights, and the broader climate deepens their patriotism. By competing at the highest level but also holding their nation accountable, they are redefining what it means to represent Team USA. These athletes remind us that true national pride includes striving for a nation that is more inclusive, just, and reflective of the people it represents.