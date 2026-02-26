Read It Before You Stream It: Romance Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Screen adaptations have had all the hype recently, with The Housemaid by Freida McFadden and People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry being released within the past few months. As someone who loves reading and consuming TV and Movies, I stay up to date on news about upcoming movies and TV adaptations of books I have enjoyed. There are so many exciting projects are on the way, and it is the perfect time to curl up with a 5-star romance novel. Here is a list of 6 books you should read before their adaptations are released!

Every Summer After

The bestselling romance novel by Carley Fortune is being adapted into an Amazon Prime Tv series titled Every Year After, which is currently in production with Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett leading the cast. While no official release date has been announced, the cast and crew are currently filming and are expected to release sometime in 2026 or early 2027. The story follows Percy Fraser as she returns to the town where she spent her summers and reconnects with her first love, Sam.

Things We Never Got Over

The bestselling novel by Lucy Score is in development at Amazon with Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder attached. The book follows Naomi Witt, who is on the run from her entire life, and then finds herself in the small town of Knockemout trying to help her twin. This book is the perfect mix of mystery, adventure, and romance, and the adaptation is sure to include all of these as well.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

Set to be adapted into a Movie by Netflix, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is a bestselling novel written by Taylor Jenkins Reid. It follows Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo as she hires a journalist to tell her life story. She recounts her rise to fame and what happened behind her seven marriages. Author Taylor Jenkins Reid has stated that she wants to ensure the casting is as perfect for this movie as it was for the limited series, so she and Netflix are taking their time.

Happy PLace

Written by Emily Henry, Happy Place was picked up by Netflix and Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions to become a movie. The book follows Harriet and Wyn on their yearly vacation with their friend group, 5 months after they broke up, but they’re trying to pretend they are still together to have one last normal summer. This movie was initially set to be a tv series, but pivoted to a movie in early 2026.

Off Campus

Amazon is also developing The Off-Campus Series by Elle Kennedy, with her attached as an executive producer. This show will bring Briar University to life, following a group of college hockey players and their romantic love interests throughout their college experience. The first season follows Garrett and Hannah and will be released in May 2026, with the show already renewed for a second season.

It Happened One Summer

This novel, written by Tessa Bailey, is also being adapted into a feature film after becoming a viral sensation. It is currently in pre-production with Nina Dobrev and Tyler Hoechlin attached to star in the lead roles. This story focuses on Piper, a glamorous LA socialite who spirals after being forced to spend time in a small fishing town and connecting with the sea captain, Brenden.

So many amazing stories are making their way from book to screen, and there has never been a better time to dive into them before they hit streaming platforms and theaters. Reading the books first will allow you to appreciate the full depth of the stories and elevate your experience of watching the adaptation. Now is the time to get ahead of the hype and pick up one of these novels!