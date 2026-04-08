Ranking Every Alani Flavor So You Don’t Have To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, I have relied on caffeine to get me through the late nights and early mornings of classes, exams, and papers. As someone who does not enjoy coffee, my go-to beverage is an energy drink, specifically Alanis. When I say that I look forward to choosing what flavor I have each morning, I mean it. Some of the flavors I wish I could drink instead of water, and others I have tried once and will never try again. For this ranking, I considered factors such as taste, how often I drink each flavor, and how enjoyable I find each flavor overall. Here is my ranking of all the flavors I have tried, along with my thoughts on what they taste like.

17. Winter Wonderland

I like the concept of this drink, but I have no idea what it’s supposed to taste like. It seems like cranberry and coconut, which I like separately, but not together.

16. Dream Float

I wanted to love this one, but the vanilla completely overpowers the orange for me. It ends up tasting a little bit flat and not refreshing.

15. Cherry Bomb

The name is completely accurate, as it definitely tastes like Cherry Coca-Cola, but I don’t really love the soda vibes in an energy drink. Especially on an early morning.

14. Cotton Candy

This flavor is sweet and definitely tastes like cotton candy, but I can only handle it in small doses. I don’t think it’s a flavor I could drink every day.

13. Sherbet Swirl

This one is good, but it is a bit too creamy for me. I like the citrus, but I don’t drink it often.

12. Orange Kiss

A solid orange flavor, but not my favorite. It is not super memorable for me.​

11. Blue Slush

This one tastes like blue raspberry candy. It’s super nostalgic for me, but I have to be in the right mood for this sweeter flavor.

10. Witches Brew

This seasonal flavor is so unique. It tastes like caramel apple, and works surprisingly well, especially during the fall.

9. Cosmic Stardust

This flavor tastes like both grape and sour candy. I really enjoyed the mix of flavors, and the grape is done surprisingly well.

8. Hawaiian Shaved Ice

This one makes me feel like I’m on vacation. It’s very tropical and refreshing, with a pineapple-and-coconut flavor.

7. Cherry Twist

This one is cherry-flavored but has a citrus kick. It’s a less intense flavor than Cherry Slush, but I still really enjoy it.

6. Strawberry Sunrise

This one I wish I could drink more often, it’s so good. The strawberry and citrus flavors give it a nice balance and make it very enjoyable to drink.

5. Lime Slush

This newest flavor, and one of my favorites, is very refreshing. The tartness of the drink balances with the sweetness, making it taste light and summery. It tastes like a lime skittle to me.

4. Juicy Peach

This flavor has grown on me since I started drinking it. It’s sweet and smooth, but doesn’t taste artificial. I keep this one in my rotation for sure.

​3. Pink Slush

This one has a tasty, sweet, and fruity flavor. It reminds me of a pink starburst, and it’s easy for me to drink this one.

2. Breezeberry

This flavor tastes like mixed berries, with a sour taste. When I really need to wake up, I crack this one open because the sour really punches me awake. I would drink it every day if I could.

1. Cherry Slush

This flavor hits every single time I drink it. It’s sweet, some would even say artificial, but it tastes exactly like a cherry slushie, and I love it. I drink this one as often as I can, and I love it. ​

Alani has such a wide range of flavors, so even if you don’t like the same ones I do, you’ll still be sure to find one you like. Finding your favorite drinks will make early mornings much easier to get through.