Playing the Game: Chess on Broadway

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After the announcement that Chess: the Musical was being revived on broadway this past summer, I knew I had to see it, being a long-time fan of Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit. I spent months watching ticket apps for an affordable seat and finally found one for March 22nd. Although online clips highlighted the vocal performances, I had little idea of the show’s plot before attending. I was especially excited about the cast and curious about how their characters would interact.

Seeing it at the Imperial Theatre, the energy in the audience felt unlike any other show I had seen. There was a mix of people who were heavily invested in the show and had seen it before, tourists who had no idea what they had gotten themselves into, and theatre fans drawn in by the cast. The audience reactions were strongest after the solos and the dance numbers.

Cast highlights

I was initially drawn in by the cast’s previous performances. I had seen Aaron Tveit as Christian in Moulin Rouge years ago and loved his portrayal and voice. His Freddie Trumper had a new intensity, especially in larger numbers, as he leaned into the character’s arrogance and unpredictability.

Nicholas Christopher portrayed Anatoly, and his rendition of “Anthem” was a clear highlight. It showed his emotional depth and vocal strength. Anatoly’s motivations were torn between political allegiance and personal desires sometimes felt under explained, and his character arc felt confusing. Christopher’s powerful singing made up for this lack of narrative clarity.

Lea Michele’s portrayal of Florence brought new emotional grounding.I had loved her as Rachel Berry in Glee, when I was younger, and her talent was truly insane. Her vocals shone in “Nobody’s Side,” where she balanced the tension between her character and Freddie and Anatoly. These three leads worked well together, and their individual talents stood out.

Bryce Pinkham, as the Arbiter, was a surprise, as I hadn’t seen much discussion of his performance. He and the ensemble supported the leads, keeping the show’s energy high. Since this show is music-focused more than acting-focused, the cast’s vocal talent shaped the experience.

impactful Moments

Lea Michele’s “Nobody’s Side” was the most memorable moment, developing Florence’s character and asserting her independence. The song highlighted both political and emotional conflict as she navigates two worlds.

“Pity the Child” was another standout, with Freddie reflecting on his past. Tveit’s intense performance made it one of the most emotional moments. The music’s strength shined through most in this number.

“Anthem,” performed by Anatoly, was another highlight. Minimal staging let the vocals shine, and the audience gave a prolonged standing ovation. The song’s timeless focus on identity and belonging resonated strongly.

At the same time, the storytelling of this show can be difficult to follow, especially for those unfamiliar with the political backdrop of the chess rivalry between the American Freddie and the Russian Anatoly, as well as Florence’s shifting loyalties. Even with updates to the script for this revival, some scenes felt more like a concert than a fully staged musical, leaving the characters’ decisions and relationships less clearly connected. Critics have also pointed out this confusing aspect of the show.

Chess is a show that doesn’t always fully come together, but the vocal performance makes it worth seeing. The cast elevates the music with their stage presence. Watching live let me appreciate the score and I cannot wait for it to be released on streaming soon. This performance proved that Chess continues as a compelling theatrical experience.