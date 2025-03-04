Owning a Handmade Jewelry Business as a College Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I began making jewelry in 2020 as a hobby during the pandemic. Hand-making jewelry allowed me to be creative, de-stress and create pieces that fit my personal taste. With this new-found passion, I started to make all of the jewelry I wore on a daily basis myself.

Fast forward to my senior year of high school, I was given an assignment in my economics class to create my own business with a name, budget, logo, mission statement and product. I realized that with the bracelets, earrings and necklaces I had been creating for myself, I could use this assignment to make a handmade jewelry business.

I brainstormed name ideas for my business and landed on Denivia’s Divine Designs. After creating my own logo, budget and mission statement, I presented my business to my class. From this class presentation, I was actually able to sell a few products to my peers. From the positive feedback I received from my teacher and fellow students, I decided to start planning the launch of my jewelry business.

Denivia’s Divine Designs was officially launched on Instagram in January 2024. I posted my logo, mission statement and products on my Instagram @divinedesigns.denivia. My initial hobby has now turned into a side hustle to help me pay for my college education.

A month after my launch, I tabled my jewelry in the student center at Hofstra University for the annual Black Business Expo hosted by the office of Intercultural Engagement and Inclusion. This was my first time ever tabling my own product and was an amazing opportunity to showcase my business to other students and faculty. I had a tremendous amount of support and still feel so grateful to have shared my business alongside so many other Black student entrepreneurs.

As a college student, my time is limited and hand-making jewelry takes time. When I receive an order or know that I will be tabling, I make sure I give myself ample time to make my products. I enjoy having moments of pause from my studies to devote to my jewelry making.

It’s been just over a year since the launch of my business and I am so grateful for all the opportunities I have had. I’ve now tabled my products on five different occasions both at school and at Harvest Fields Community Church for entrepreneurs day. Each time I have tabled, I’ve received a tremendous amount of support and positive feedback. I appreciate every person who has helped my business grow in one form or another.

This February, I tabled my jewelry twice – once at school and once at Harvest. This semester, I am studying abroad in Rome and am putting all of my proceeds towards my trip. I want to give a huge thank you to everyone who has helped me get closer to my goal over these past two weeks.