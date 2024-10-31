The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The long-awaited and highly-anticipated fourth season of the drama series sensation, “Outer Banks”, finally released on October 10, 2024. The first five episodes were released in a “Part 1” on the 10th with the next five episodes releasing on November 7, 2024. Fans are ecstatic to keep up with the latest adventures of the Kildare Island Pogues, their various love stories, and the antics of the villainous Kooks.

Season 3

Season 3 ended with an explosive finale, the Pogues manage to beat their rival Carlos Singh to the lost city of El Dorado and take possession of El Dorado’s gold. In their endeavors, Big John is wounded and killed along with Ward who sacrificed his life for Sarah. The Pogues then return to the Outer Banks with their newly acquired gold, only to be met with another proposition of an adventure that awaits them. A mysterious man presents them with an old captain’s log belonging to Blackbeard that suggests the opportunity for more treasure to be discovered.

Season 4

Season 4 opens with the Pogues back in the Outer Banks finally living a normal life. They have used their money to buy and fix up a house, and build a new fishing shack where they sell bait and tackle. However, very quickly, the Pogues find themselves back in the same predicament as always, they’re short on money. How did this happen? Their gold summed up to $1 million after cashing it in, how could they have already lost it all? In typical JJ Maybanks fashion, he became overly ambitious with their money without consulting the other Pogues. In an auction with the Maybanks property on the line, JJ out-bids other buyers despite the final price being over $700,000. JJ tries to fix his mistake by betting the last of their money on a dirt bike race against the kooks. Much to the Pogue’s dismay, JJ loses the race. Now, back to square one, the Pogues turn to the prospect of Blackbeard’s treasure which sets off the adventures that follow in the fourth season.

Opinions

Overall, from a plot standpoint, the Pogues losing all of their money in the first 20 minutes of Episode 1 felt unjustified and out-of-place. From the very first season, the entire exigence of “Outer Banks” has been the struggle to find and get the gold. However, when the Pogues finally achieve the goal that they have been fighting towards for three entire seasons, the glory and excitement of the Pogue’s success is immediately undermined as they find themselves back where they were in Season 1, in search of a treasure. The creators of the series might be trying to recapture the essence of what makes “Outer Banks” so popular by replicating the plot of Season 1. It makes sense why the creators had to put the gang back in the position of desperation because the Pogues can’t be pogues without a struggle or quest to pursue. However, the journey to get back to that place could have been slightly more justified. Despite it’s shaky start, Season 4 Part 1 was nothing less than exhilarating, nerve-wracking, and action-packed.

Hopefully “Part 2”, releasing on November 7, will answer some viewers’ lingering questions and keep up the high-energy fun.