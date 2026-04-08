Olivia Rodrigo Announces 3rd Album and New Single: Everything We Know So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Thursday, April 2, Olivia Rodrigo announced her highly anticipated third album, and on April 7, she announced the first single of the album. This will be her first release of new music in almost three years. Here’s everything we know so far!

The album is entitled, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, a departure from her previous trend of a single four-lettered word album title which had fans shocked. The album cover depicts Rodrigo upside-down on a swing in a pink dress with the sky as a background. Many fans were shocked at the cover as well, because it ditches Rodrigo’s iconic purple for pink and blue instead. However, it was noted by some that mixing pink and blue together makes purple!

On April 7, Rodrigo announced the first single of the album as well. The song is entitled “drop dead” and is set to release on April 17. The cover photo for the single shows Rodrigo blowing a gum bubble, and the words “drop dead” are written on her tank top. The cover is generally light pink, solidifying Rodrigo’s stray from her usual purple brand. In a post on Instagram, Rodrigo claims this is the “first single” of the album, implying more singles to come.

The album itself is set to release on June 12, 2026. The date is also Philippines Independence Day, which is fun to note since Rodrigo has publicly stated in the past that she is a proud Filipina. Additionally, the fact that the album was announced before any single is another stray from previous trends. A countdown on streaming platforms also confirmed that the album will have thirteen tracks, one more than her sophomore album GUTS and two more than her debut album SOUR. It is also confirmed that Dan Nigro, Rodrigo’s producer on her last two albums, is a producer on this album as well. He posted a photo alongside Rodrigo captioned “Finishing records…” on February 24.

In a video interview with British Vogue magazine, Rodrigo gave some insight into the contents of the album while cooking chicken lumpia. She described it as more “varied,” including feelings of “joy” that she lacked in her previous 2 albums. She explains that the main theme was “love,” although acknowledging that it is a broad category. She clarifies that she tried to write “sad love songs,” and the announcement of the album title definitely confirms that.

In the official April 2026 issue of British Vogue magazine, she played three of the songs for her interviewer, Amel Mukhtar, and Mukhtar explained, “these are all love songs, but specifically about the obsession and anxiety of it – or the depression when your lover is gone.”

Olivia Rodrigo fronts ‘British Vogue,’ serving polished elegance w/ a striking, editorial edge. pic.twitter.com/jkFAf1KvYE — The XO Show ™ (@latenightxoshow) March 29, 2026

Rodrigo is continuing to tease her fans in more ways than one. Her website is completely changed and has an interactive depiction of a bedroom. Fans are looking for hints in the details of the image. Some have noted a poster on the wall that reads “OR on tour.” Fans think this is referencing a global tour announcement. Fans are also trying to dissect the names of the vinyls for pre-order, which read “static lover,” “sticky sweet,” and “spark in the dark,” noting the possibility of those being song names or lyrics.