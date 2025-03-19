This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

It is finally spring season and officially time to release those winter blues. There’s no better way to get in the swing of spring than to explore new activities. Whether your spring break is just starting or quickly approaching, there are plenty of exciting activities in New York City to keep you busy and entertained. Here are eight must-visit NYC locations for your spring break.

1. New York Aquarium

Located on the board walk in Coney Island, Brooklyn, the New York Aquarium is home to over 8,000 animals from tiny fish to large marine mammals. The aquarium is a great activity to surround yourself with vibrant colors and see the beauty of marine life.

2. New York Botanical Garden Orchid Show

For the flower lovers, immerse yourself in the floral beauty of the annual New York Botanical Orchid Show. This year’s show highlights Mexican Modernism with thousands of flowers showcasing both tradition and artistry.

3. The High Line

For a free outdoor activity, explore the various sights on The High Line. The elevated path features greenery, food options, art installations, and beautiful views of the city and Hudson River. The High Line is perfect to get off of the busy city streets and go for a leisurely stroll.

4. Little Italy

If you’re looking for a spot to have dinner or dessert, pay a visit to Little Italy, located in lower Manhattan. Full of restaurants, bakeries and shops, this is a great location to explore and expand your palette.

5. Guggenheim Museum

Experience both architecture and art pieces at the The Guggenheim Museum, located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The museum’s curved structure brings an interesting and different element in comparison to other city museums. There is a vast variety of art to experience in the six story structure, featuring early modern, impressionist, post-impressionist and contemporary works.

6. Pier 2 Roller Rink

For those who enjoy outdoor physical activity, Pier 2 Roller Rink is a thrilling way to indulge in the spring weather while skating. Located in Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 2 offers roller skating for all ages and levels.

7. The Edge NYC

Take a trip to The Edge NYC for a breathtaking view of the city skyline from 100 stories up. Stand on top of the glass floor and look straight down to see the city streets below your feet. If you’re feeling extra daring, there is an opportunity to lean over the edge.

8. Central Park

Venture into Central Park to take in the fresh air, greenery and beautiful spring weather. Whether you enjoy a leisurely stroll or sitting down with a good book, nothing beats a relaxing day in the park.

With various outdoor and indoor activities available, there is something for everyone to enjoy and explore in New York City this spring break!