Noah Kahan Announces Summer Tour

Noah Kahan is back with new music and a new tour after over three years since the artist released his hit album, Stick Season, in October of 2022. Fans have been speculating for months about when he would drop new music, with Noah himself teasing things over Instagram stories.

Before we get to the tour, let’s start with the new single and new album he announced. On January 20th, he posted a video on Instagram with the caption, “Finally, my new single “The Great Divide” comes out on January 30th.” In a series of posts that followed, he announced that his fourth studio album, also titled The Great Divide, would be released in full on April 24th.

Even though April is months away, Noah Kahan gave fans a few surprises to get by until then, starting with the drop of “The Great Divide” music video during the Grammys on February 1st. During the music awards show, a commercial premiered promoting the official music video and ended with the words “Noah Kahan, The Great Divide North American Tour 2026”.

The next day, he shared that he would be going on the road this summer, bringing The Great Divide Tour to stadiums around North America. Noah also added that the artist Gigi Perez, most well known for her song, “Sailor Song”, would be joining as his opener.

Check out the post below to see if Noah Kahan is coming to a city near you!

Fans had to sign up for the ticket presale before February 5th, in preparation for when the general on-sale starts on February 12th at 12 pm local time. These tickets are probably going to go fast, with the new single already climbing the ranks and with fans waiting anxiously for years for new music.

Best of luck if you are trying to get tickets to the tour this summer!