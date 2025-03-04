This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Eating properly can make an incredible impact on the human body. Some superfoods are responsible for immune support, fighting inflammation, and promoting increased energy. “You are what you eat” is a very true statement.

Immune Support

Vitamin C is vital for increasing white blood cell production, essential for fighting off infection and bacteria. This compound also supports the absorption of iron from foods like beans, lentils and leafy greens.

Citrus foods are riddled with vitamin c, making them a perfect snack if you’re trying to find health benefits within your meals.

Whether it’s a grapefruit for breakfast, a clementine as a snack or lemon water at a restaurant, citrus foods will promote vitamin c production, thereby increasing your immune system.

Anti-inflammatory

Inflammation can lead to cancer, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis and many other life-threatening diseases. Inflammation is normally led on by sodas, friend foods, processed meats and refined carbs.

Researchers from Harvard Health have found that a mediterranean diet should be followed closely for those who suffer from inflammation throughout the body. The Mediterranean diet is filled with fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, fish, and healthy oils. Those following this meal plan should focus on consuming foods that come from the Mediterranean border, hence the name.

A sample meal plan of this diet would be as follows:

Breakfast: Oatmeal with berries.

Lunch: Whole grain wrap with grilled chicken.

Dinner: Salad topped with salmon.

Increased energy

Beating fatigue is a huge goal among Gen-Z. Constantly keeping busy can be exhausting, but with the proper foods, a long day just might not seem that long.

Despite what some people may believe, eating smaller portions is essential to remaining energized because the body becomes sluggish when too much is consumed.

Fruits and vegetables are powerful antioxidants filled with minerals and vitamins that aid in helping the body reach peak function throughout the day. Health organizations like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend having at least five portions of fruits and vegetables a day, or at the very least, one of the two categories with each meal.

Lean proteins, like eggs and tofu, help fatigue by maintaining muscle mass, preventing malnutrition, reducing systemic inflammation, slowing digestion, keeping you fuller for longer, and preventing glucose spikes and crashes.

Eating healthy has a wide variety of positive implications on the human body. There are a ton of studies connecting superfoods and a healthier lifestyle.

There are many benefits to specific foods as well. Blueberries are known as nature’s brain food because they combat oxidative stress, reduce cell damage, help protect against aging and chronic diseases. Ginger is an essential component to a gut health due its ability to alleviate bloating, reduce nausea, and move food efficiently through the digestive tract.

Especially in a country where the majority of foods are processed, it is essential to receive nutrients by focusing on eating fruits, vegetables, lean meats and whole grains whenever possible.