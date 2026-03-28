My Third Time Seeing Hamilton

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I remember my first time listening to the Hamilton soundtrack when I was 11, on a car ride after my aunt recommended it to me. I loved theatre, but had only been introduced to it through my middle school’s department. Listening to this soundtrack, I truly felt the story through the music and instantly fell in love. Since that moment, I have been lucky enough to see the show three times, the latest being this past month.

My latest watch was on March 10th at the Richard Rodgers theatre in NYC, and I could tell how excited every audience member was to be there. The crowd was engaged and familiar with the show, having seen it before, whether in person or on Disney+. The cast was able to build off of this and deliver an incredible performance.

Cast Highlights

Many of the cast were standouts during the performance. Edred Utomi portrayed Alexander Hamilton, which he began in the Angelica National Tour in 2019. He brought humor and incredible vocals throughout the performance. Donald Webber, Jr. played Aaron Burr, and his portrayal brought poise and formality to the role that I hadn’t seen before.

The standout vocalist for me was Jisel Soleil Ayon as Angelica Schuyler, who delivered impeccable vocals to “Satisfied.” She has previously been both Peggy and Eliza in the show, and you could tell how familiar she was with the entire production. Morgan Anita Wood started the show as Eliza, but midway through, Eliza’s standby, Jen Sese, took over. Both of their portrayals were spectacular, but specifically Sese’s “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” was impactful for me.

The rest of the cast was energetic, and the choreography was incredibly timed and detailed. I loved seeing original cast member Thayne Jasperson go on for John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, who did a great job. King George was his usual great comedic relief, and Bryson Bruce crushed it.

Impactful moments

“The Battle of Yorktown” has always been a favorite of mine for its choreography and conflict. In this present age, it has a greater meaning, especially with the line “immigrants, we get the job done.” The audience’s reaction to that one line was incredible, with cheering and clapping. It shows that everyone, no matter where you come from, is needed in the U.S., and that those who founded our country were also immigrants. It reminds the audience why this show still matters 10 years later.

“The World was Wide enough” is also relevant in every day and age. This is the song that Burr sings after (spoiler!) he shoots Hamilton during their final battle. He is reflecting on his choices and concluding that he overreacted and shouldn’t have killed him. The world today is wide enough for so many people, and it reminds the audience to stop violence and to take time to think about their actions before acting.

Hamilton resonates with many people because of the themes it explores, particularly the ambition and choices the characters make. Watching it again reminded me of why I loved it when I was 11 and why I will continue to love it for decades to come. This production proved that, even with a different cast, Hamilton can still spark conversation about current-day issues.