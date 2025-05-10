This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Summer is a time for the sun, vacations and enjoying a break from school. When someone thinks of summer they may not think of watching movies; however, there are so many movies that encompass the feeling of summer when it’s raining or you just need something to watch.

Starting off with the ultimate summer classic, Jaws.

A film about sharks and the beach, what can get more summery and classic than that? Released in 1975 it is the oldest film on the list, but it’s a goodie. The film takes place on Amity Island in Long Island, and starts off when a swimmer is attacked by a shark. The main character, Chief Brody (Roy Scheider), spends the rest of the film trying to both close the beaches and get rid of the shark. What was once one of the most horrifying films of its time has become a timeless rewatch. It will keep some out of the ocean for good, but will draw the others time and time again.

Next, High School Musical 2.

With hits like “I Don’t Dance” and “Fabulous” this movie radiates summer. People may assume this Kenny Ortega masterpiece is just for the kiddos, but they are sadly mistaken. The nostalgia that lives in these scenes are perfect for all ages. Following the East High Wildcats (Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and Corbin Bleu) as they navigate love, their future and the woes of summer while all working at Sharpay’s (Ashley Tisdale) and Ryan’s (Lucas Grabeel) parent’s country club.

Another classic musical for the list, Mamma Mia!

Featuring music from the beloved pop group ABBA, this film follows a mother and daughter duo. One preparing her daughter’s wedding with the assistance of two long time friends, and the other bent on meeting her real father by inviting three men from her mother’s past. Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried deliver an unforgettable performance as mother and daughter, even sending viewers to tears with their amazing singing. The location for this film was Greece, and that is definitely the driving summer factor of the film. The aesthetic location shots force you to smell the ocean, and feel encompassed on a vacation you are not even really on.

Now for an unexpected one, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood may not seem like the most obvious choice for a summertime film, but this Tarantino film is so much fun. Set in Hollywood in the 1960s, actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo Dicaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) try to make an impact before the industry completely changes. Taking place in the summer of ’69 the music, the shots, and the overall mood may have a darker turn around, but this love letter to the golden age of Hollywood pulls through as a slightly more sophisticated summer piece.

And finally the Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy.

All three of these films are set on the water, in a ship, with a few visits to tropical islands. Sounds like the best type of summer vacay! Following the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) with the help of Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) as they take on the half-dead Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), the squid-like Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) and the inhumane East India Trading Company. These movies make the list because, like the others, it has a sense of adventure, and emits the sights, smells and vibes of summer.

