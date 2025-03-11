Must-Have Skincare Products for the Seasonal Change

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

As the seasons shift from cold to warm, adjusting your skincare routine is important to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Making small changes to your habits now can help your skin transition smoothly and stay balanced through the warmer months. A well-rounded routine will keep your skin hydrated, protected, and refreshed as temperatures change. Below are some skincare essentials to keep your skin healthy for the seasonal change.

Hydrating Cleanser

A hydrating cleanser is a must-have year-round, but it’s especially important during seasonal changes. These cleansers effectively remove excess oil while maintaining your skin’s moisture balance. Great options include the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser and La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CeraVe Skincare (@cerave)

Lightweight Moisturizer

Again, moisturizers are essential year-round, but switching from heavier creams to lightweight formulas is best as the air becomes less dry. Gel-based moisturizers help keep your skin hydrated without clogging pores. Great options include Tatcha The Water Cream and Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neutrogena (@neutrogena)

SPF

Whether you tan or not, wearing SPF daily is a must! As the weather warms up, be sure to use a broad-spectrum SPF of at least 30 every day. Lightweight, non-greasy formulas are ideal for a fresh look and work well under makeup. Some top picks include Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen and La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supergoop! (@supergoop)

Toners or Serums

Toners and serums are excellent for keeping your skin hydrated while enhancing its brightness and smoothness. Ingredients like glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acid help maintain a fresh, radiant glow. Great options include Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant and Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Toner. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glow Recipe (@glowrecipe)

A Gentle Lip Scrub

Lip scrubs are a great addition to your skincare routine during the seasonal transition. Gently exfoliating your lips helps remove dry, flaky skin, leaving them soft and smooth. Look for lip scrubs with moisturizing ingredients like sugar and honey to nourish while exfoliating. Try Lush Lip Scrubs or Sara Happ The Lip Scrub.

Hydrating Lip Balm

After exfoliating, it’s crucial to hydrate your lips to keep them soft and nourished. Using nourishing lip products, hydrate your lips year-round, even as the weather becomes less dry. To lock in moisture, look for ingredients like lanolin, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid. Great options include the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Aquaphor Lip Repair. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aquaphor US (@aquaphorus)

Lightweight Eye Cream

Don’t forget to hydrate your under-eye area, as it helps maintain a refreshed, awake appearance. Opt for a lightweight, non-greasy eye cream to reduce puffiness and hydrate the area. Great options include Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Cream and CeraVe Eye Repair Cream. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiehl's Since 1851 (@kiehls)

Soothing Mist

Enhance your skincare routine with a soothing mist to refresh and hydrate your skin throughout the day. Mists help calm and nourish the skin, especially when formulated with ingredients like rose water, aloe, or green tea. Great options include Caudalie Grape Water and COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. View this post on Instagram A post shared by COSRX Official (@cosrx)

Hydrating Face Masks

Give your skin an extra boost of hydration with a nourishing face mask. These masks are perfect for a relaxing end-of-day treatment, leaving your skin feeling smooth and refreshed for the next day. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and aloe for deep hydration. Try Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream or Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask.

