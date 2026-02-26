Meg Donnelly Shines on Moulin Rouge Stage

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Meg Donnelly plays the lead role, Satine, in Tony Award winning “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” and shines just as bright as her character on stage.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” follows an aspiring screenplay writer, Christian, who falls in love with Satine, the club’s headliner, upon attempting to audition his cabaret number. Their love is at threat when the Duke of Monroth saves the Moulin Rouge from financial despair with the one request to marry Satine.

Christian Douglas, Donnelly’s co-star, portrays Satine’s love interest. David Harris portrays the Duke of Monroth. Other notable roles include André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec and Ricky Rojas as Santiago.

Donnelly’s first entrance, as Satine, is memorable. The actress drops down from the stage’s catwalk, covered in diamonds, reflected by the stage lights. All eyes are on Donnelly.

Her opening number, “Sparkling Diamonds” is a jukebox melody of Marilyn Monroe’s ”Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” Madonna’s “Material Girl,” the James Bond theme “Diamonds Are Forever,” Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Beyonce’s “Single Ladies,” En Vogue’s “My Lovin’” and Commodores’ “Brick House.”

Donnelly’s microphone needed to be turned up for her first number Feb. 14. She was being drowned out by the music and the other Moulin Rouge dancers.

However, her voice is captivating during “Firework,” a low point in the show where Satine expresses feelings of uncertainty and insecurity through the melancholy performance.

Donnelly’s acting is exceptional throughout the show, reaching points of utter grief, joyous love and enthusiastic pride.

The biggest takeaway from Donnelly as Satine is that Disney was holding Donnelly back. The actress became famous through the Disney’s “ZOMBIES” movie franchise and ABC’s “American Housewife.” Compared to both series, Donnelly belongs on a Broadway stage.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is Donnelly’s broadway debut. Her show run lasts from Nov. 11, 2025 through March 1, 2026 in the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Bob the Drag Queen.

The show’s ending is not a happy one. Donnelly portrays her character’s fate in a beautifully striking way. The audience forgets that they’re watching a Broadway show and instead feels included in the romantic tragedy.

Having been on Broadway for three months, Donnelly’s confidence on stage is evident. She embodies her character in every way – with big gestures in exciting scenes and shrinking expressions in mournful ones.

With less than one week left, Donnelly fans need to jump at the chance to see her on stage. The show tickets, through moulinrougemusical.com, are currently selling for a minimum of $60.

Arianna Rosario will portray Satine March 3 through March 22 after Donnelly. After, Kelsie Watts will take over as Satine March 24. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” announced the show will close July 26.