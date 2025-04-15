This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Wellness Rooms are taking place of home offices nationwide. With the pandemic, self-care is being prioritized for individuals. Wellness rooms are spaces where people can decompress through meditation or yoga.

“Small sophisticated home gyms, music rooms, meditation rooms and Zen gardens are some of the wellness spaces we’ve designed recently,” says designer Gonzalo Bueno, who owns the firm Ten Plus Three in Dallas, when discussing with AP News. “Spaces for wellness, retreat and recharging are all really popular right now.”

Indoor gyms are being added to home renovation plans because, it has been found, that people prefer to workout in the comfort of their own home rather than go to a public gym without distractions.

Wellness rooms have been found to increase productivity due to the restoration powers of calmness and relaxation.

Every individual has a different wellness room because every individual has a different point of zen. Rooms can include music, plant-life, and other decorations and adornments according to the individual.

“It should be free from distractions and seen as an unapologetic, judgment-free place to maintain or reclaim one’s sense of self, power, and well-being,” Best-selling spiritual author and founder of Vibrate Higher, Lalah Delia, tells AD.

Wellness rooms can be inexpensive or costly depending on the homeowner’s budget. Wellness rooms are for the individual who will be living it in. There are no expectations and regulations for each space.

Whether it is a spa, a home gym, a hobby space or a soundproof room, everything is completely personalized.

Many individuals are also taking their wellness rooms outside with gardens, pools or seating. They are using the power of nature to rejuvenate their mind and souls.

“[People] want to create beautiful spaces that not only encourage more time spent outside year-round—tapping the related health benefits of simply being outdoors—but include dedicated wellness elements like saunas, heated and cold plunge pools, meditation gardens, and yoga platforms, among other things,” Allison Messner, co-founder and CEO of Yardzen, told Better Homes & Gardens.

These outdoor spaces are expected to only continue to grow in popularity over the years.

The phenomenon began in Texas, but is now popping up across the United States, in homes and public spaces such as business and university campuses.

Campuses across the nation are introducing these spaces to help students thrive in their academic and extracurricular experiences.

Prioritizing mental health can lead to many advancements for the mind and body, perhaps a wellness room is a step in the right direction.