Long Distance Tips for College Couples

A long-distance relationship is an especially difficult challenge for college couples. Whether high school sweethearts or a summer fling, sustaining a connection from miles apart adds an additional challenge to the already delicate balance of a relationship. Miscommunications, different time zones, and busy schedules – there are a multitude of things that can go wrong, all while being unable to meet face-to-face to rectify potential problems. The distance is scary, no matter how long a couple has been dating.

The good news is, there are plenty of solutions for long distance couples. Resources exist that are designed to alleviate the worries that come with this exact feeling. It is fundamental to couples separated by distance to make “we” decisions as opposed to “I” decisions; thinking as a unit rather than as opponents can improve the quality of long distance. There are several methods to promote this sense of togetherness between couples which can help make the distance seem like it is melting away.

One excellent tool for long distance college couples is an app called Cozy Couples. The app is excellent for lovers who are shy or afraid of bothering their partner because of its “Mood” feature; in the app, one can change the color of a virtual lamp to show emotions and feelings. Cozy Couples is linked to both partner’s phones and updates in seconds, helping to facilitate emotions quickly without disrupting a busy schedule. It can also be an important gateway to have larger, more meaningful conversations about feelings. The app also has minigames, quizzes, and journal prompts that act as great segues for deeper connection. The ease of use is helpful especially to young couples, providing daily prompts and quizzes that keep things consistently fresh.

Another helpful tip for long distance couples is to keep physical mementos around each other’s spaces. Looking around a room and finding to remember loved ones by is one of those warm feelings that may seem small but can build up over time. Some common mementos to keep around are physical photos, hoodies, or even stuffed animals. Having a piece of memorabilia from a date well spent or a holiday celebrated together can make it feel like a person is in the room with you, even when they are miles away.

One great item to remember a partner by is a Build-a-Bear. At Build-a-Bear Workshop, there are “heart” components that are battery-operated and allow you to record a voice (perfect for your long distance partner!) and insert it into the hand of the bear. Being able to hug or squeeze a little friend with the voice of your lover is a reminder of the feeling when they are there. Capturing the essence of a loved one and being able to see it, hear it, and feel it when they aren’t around reminds couples who are separated by distance why they continue to be together. The activity of building, naming, and dressing the bear together gives not only a beautiful memory, but also a beautiful memento to remember the day by.

The most important advice for long-distance couples is to put communication above everything. It’s normal to struggle; not every moment will be an easy one. Remembering to clearly & concisely communicate is key to efficient and painless problem-solving. Keeping in mind the value of the relationship at every moment possible through communication– like with the Cozy Couples app– and through mementos– like hoodies and plushies– allows for love to flourish, even in the face of distance.