Lisbon, Portugal: The Must-See Guide for Tourists

Lisbon, Portugal, is a stunning, hilly city with lots of history, delicious food, charming shops and breathtaking scenery. With so many incredible attractions to explore, it can feel overwhelming to decide where to go and what to see first, I know I felt that way. To help you make the most of your time in Portugal’s capital, if you have the opportunity to go, here’s a list of must-see spots that every tourist should check out!

Palácio da Pena

One of the first things that will pop up when you search “things to do in Lisbon” is the National Palace of Pena. This stunning palace, dating back to the 1800s, is a masterpiece inspired by the Romanticism era. With its vibrant shades of red and yellow, it’s one of the most recognizable landmarks in Portugal today.

It’s located high within the Sintra Mountains, making visiting the palace an adventure in itself. The rocky landscape and winding, narrow roads make the journey exciting, and the best way to reach the top is by taking a minibus from the Sintra city center, offering gorgeous views all the way up. The palace sits within a national park, so as you make your way to the entrance, you can explore breathtaking natural scenery filled with lush greenery, streams and unique plant life.

This was easily one of my favorite destinations. The views are absolutely incredible, and stepping inside the palace to walk along its balconies and through its interior felt completely surreal. It’s truly an unforgettable experience, and I highly recommend that anyone visiting Portugal take the time to see this iconic landmark!

Arco da Rua Augusta

Another stunning landmark worth visiting is the Arco da Rua Augusta. This magnificent arch was built to commemorate Lisbon’s reconstruction after the devastating 1755 earthquake. Located right in the center of the city, it’s an incredible experience to walk beneath its grand arches, admire the detailed architecture dating back to the 1700s and step across the iconic mosaic tiles that cover so many of Lisbon’s streets and sidewalks.

Surrounding the arch, you’ll find a mix of shops and restaurants in the city center, perfect for grabbing some food or doing a little shopping while taking in the view of this remarkable piece of architecture. The Arco da Rua Augusta is conveniently located near the iconic Route 28 yellow trams that travel throughout the city, making it the perfect spot to hop on and enjoy a scenic ride through Lisbon’s streets. You can admire the arch for free, like I did, or purchase a ticket to climb to the top for a panoramic view of the city, which I’m sure is absolutely breathtaking!

Manteigaria

These small bakery shops sell only two things: pastéis de nata and coffee to enjoy with your sweet custard dessert. Even with such a small menu, this is a must-visit spot when traveling to Lisbon. The warm, freshly made custard tarts are baked to perfection and served right out of the oven.

The pastel de nata is a national treasure in Portugal, dating back many generations to when monks at the Jerónimos Monastery, just outside of Lisbon, created the recipe as a way to use up extra egg yolks. Since then, it’s been cherished throughout Portugal and recognized as a national dish that both locals and tourists adore.

In my opinion, it was one of the best things I ate during my trip. It had the perfect amount of sweetness and the fresh pastries I got from Manteigaria were absolutely delicious! I highly recommend adding this stop to your itinerary if you ever visit Portugal.

Cascais, Portugal

This final destination is the perfect spot for a day trip during your stay in Lisbon. Although it’s located just outside the city, about an hour and a half by train, the journey is absolutely worth it! This charming seaside town is bursting with vibrant colors, stunning turquoise water and plenty of inviting shops and cafés to explore. As you wander through the streets, you’ll spot the iconic Portuguese mosaic tiles beneath your feet, still present even beyond the Lisbon city center.

It’s the perfect place to take a nice stroll, enjoy the warm weather and treat yourself to some delicious snacks while taking in the gorgeous scenery. You’ll also find small street markets to browse and a cute carousel set in a park at the heart of town. If you’re looking for a peaceful place away from the city where you can enjoy the fresh air and walk along the water, Cascais is the perfect day-trip destination.

Lisbon truly has a little bit of everything: rich history and culture, delicious food and unforgettable views. Every corner of the city has something special to offer, from the colorful streets and scenic seasides to the historic landmarks. Visiting these must-see spots made me appreciate just how unique Lisbon really is. If you’re planning a trip to Portugal, make sure to add these destinations to your itinerary. You will, without a doubt, have a great time!