Liked Supermassive Black Hole? Give These Six Other Muse Songs a Listen

Happy Twilight season! As the temperature drops and the Tate Langdon sweaters appear, maybe you’re starting to feel like re-watching the saga alongside some cinnamon scented candles. But even if you’ve never watched any Twilight movies, you’re most likely familiar with the iconic baseball scene, and that one bass-heavy rock song that plays in the background.

Twilight (2008)

Supermassive Black Hole was written by English rock band Muse, and released as part of the album Black Holes and Revelations in 2006. Made popular from its appearance in Stephenie Meyer’s movie adaptation, it became known for its alluring guitar riffs and bassline, funky beat, and sensual vocals. Even though the song itself received such positive universal feedback, most people cannot name any other song in Muse’s discography. But that’s about to change, fall-vibe friends. Supermassive Black Hole is widely considered one of the sexiest songs out there, but truth be told, it is not even one of the sexiest Muse songs out there! So, in no particular order, here is a list of six more songs by the band that deserve the same hype.

1. Hoodoo

Hoodoo (2006)

Also released as part of Black Holes and Revelations, Hoodoo features a much slower, more languid melody. The guitar is not quite as harsh as that of its more popular counterpart’s, and the orchestra in the background gives the whole song more of a classical undertone. If you’re looking for a song that feels like a vampire romance, this is the one.

The lyrics of Hoodoo depict an unstable relationship. In fact, a hoodoo is a thin column of rock usually topped with a larger, rounder rock; their apparent instability parallels the destiny of the pair mentioned in the song to fall into disrepair. The slow buildup into an intense chorus almost feels like an outburst, as if the speaker has grown frustrated with the uncertainty. Lyrics such as “Tied to a railroad, no love to set us free” and “Watch our souls fade away and our bodies crumbling” highlight this unhappiness. As a whole, Hoodoo is not only passionate and seductive, but totally underrated.

2. Falling Down

Falling Down (1999)

Falling Down is the fourth song in Muse’s album Showbiz, which was released in 1999 (almost 30 years ago!). While Falling Down is also one of Muse’s slower, more jazzy songs, it still maintains that mysteriously sexy alternative rock vibe that so many loved in Supermassive Black Hole. For the first two years after its release, Falling Down was wildly popular on Muse’s setlists; afterwards, it seemed to disappear due to lack of popularity. But it’s 2025, let’s bring it back!

The song revolves around what it was like growing up in a small, boring seaside town. Matt Bellamy, the lead singer, spent his teenage years in Teignmouth, England, a place that only came to life when tourists visited for the summer. Bellamy describes how he felt trapped there and turned to music as a creative outlet. The lyrics “No one is gonna save this town” and “I already found what I was looking for, you know it wasn’t here” showcase this hopelessness. Regardless of the sad subject matter, and the lack of heavy guitar or loud vocals, Falling Down deserves much more hype than it’s been getting for the past few decades.

3. Exogenesis: symphony pt. 3 (Redemption)

Exogenesis: Symphony Pt 3. (Redemption) (2009)

Exogenesis is a three-part symphony released in Muse’s 2009 album “The Resistance.” Just like the name suggests, these three songs are much more orchestral than the rest of the album. Bellamy enjoyed combining rock and classical music, and his composition of this symphony shows that these two genres might just be the peanut butter and jelly of music composition. Fun fact: Bellamy arranged the symphony completely by himself instead of collaborating with a string orchestra so that the songs could be fully under Muse’s name (look at our jack of all trades!).

The three songs altogether tell a story of humanity’s collapse after a major catastrophe strikes the Earth, which in itself is something that maybe we should pay a little more attention to considering our current conditions. Part 3, the focus of this section, is labelled “Redemption.” This song concludes the symphony with the realization that this cycle of destruction and colonization will continue to happen unless humanity changes their behavior – sound familiar?

Redemption is a passionate and emotional conclusion to the symphony, with powerful instrumentals and relatable lyrics. It is clear that Bellamy is trying to promote a certain message, one that everyone should hear even fifteen years after the song’s release. If you ever need a good song to cry to, consider adding this one to your playlist.

4. Hysteria

Hysteria (2003)

Now we’re starting to get into the louder songs. Hysteria was released in 2003 as the eighth song on the album “Absolution,” and is known among fans for its iconic bassline played by Chris Wolstenholme. This is perhaps the closest song to Supermassive Black Hole on the list in terms of sound, and the electronic-rock instrumental makes this song not only a head-banger but also incredibly attractive. Have you ever wanted to learn an instrument but not sure which to pick? Listen to Hysteria and you’ll pick one pretty fast.

For all the yearners out there, Hysteria is about wanting something that is out of reach in such a way that it frustrates you to not be able to obtain it. Bellamy explains that the song shows a carnal sort of desire or obsession for an unreachable person or thing, and the lyrics showcase the ways in which this obsession has taken control of the singer’s life. While many popular “yearning” songs at the moment are generally much more soft and sad, Hysteria has a much angrier feel to it, but sometimes that anger is much needed.

5. Spiral static

Spiral Static (1999)

Spiral Static was released as a bonus track in the Japanese version of Muse’s 1999 album “Showbiz.” The song does not have the same desperate energy as its counterpart Falling Down, but it still evokes a feeling of sensuality, emotion, and seduction. The original demo was produced in 1997, which was sung an octave higher with different lyrics. In the version that appears in “Showbiz,” however, Matt Bellamy sings his lowest recorded full note, and the entirety of the song is basically just him flexing his incredible vocal range. Even so, the song has not been performed live since it was demoed in 1997, so his talents have been unfortunately repressed.

Many see this song as representing getting caught in “a storm” of some nature, as lyrics like “You’re running out of time” and “A storm growing strong, it’s coming my way” give off the feeling of some kind of impending doom. Bellamy revealed that a spiral static is “the calm before the storm that swells and explodes,” reaffirming this notion. The song sounds best blasted at full volume, and is essentially a sexier Supermassive Black Hole.

6. uno

Uno (1999)

Last but certainly not least, Uno is the eighth song in the Showbiz album, and not only contains a guitar just as passionate as that of Supermassive Black Hole but is also much sexier sounding. The song was definitely influenced by the tango genre, as can be seen through the rhythm and bassline, which further accentuates its seductive energy. An alternate version of this song also exists, which features much less rock and much more tango. Both are worth the listen!

Uno is one of Muse’s more bitter songs, and many speculate that the song discusses some form of loss. Similar to Hysteria, some see the song as representative of wanting someone badly, and that person’s unawareness of the singer’s feelings leads the singer to respond with anger and hurt. Another interpretation suggests that the singer is exploring lost potential through lyrics such as “And you could have ruled the whole world if you had the time,” and “But you blew it away.” The song as a whole feels angry and intense, and it’s perfect for those who need to be angry – or perhaps simply want to play a riveting game of Uno – with some background music.

Happy listening!