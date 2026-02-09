Let’s Go Shopping for Class Basics

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Classes are long, campus walks are intense; students should wear comfortable clothes.

A month into the new year, college students are reaching a time in their semester where sweatpants are worn more than jeans, and Pinterest is increasing in popularity with students searching for class outfit ideas that are comfortable, yet cute. Especially with new year resolutions still in the back burner of girl’s minds, looking for good outfits is a highlight of the spring semester.

Numerous brands offer matching sweat sets and attractive basics that can fill a capsule wardrobe.

Keep reading to see which stores are an essential stop when it comes to a college student’s mall trip.

Alo

Alo opened its doors as a high-end athletic gear institution, but has slowly rebranded into leisure wear, producing matching sets, sweaters and accessories.

Their mission statement reads “What you choose to wear is an outer representation of your inner state and symbolic of how you live your life. Alo apparel mindfully takes the style of the street into the studio, integrating high-performance functionality with fashion-forward design. Limited-edition color drops set the seasonal tone while core essentials are the foundation of your intentional wardrobe.”

Alo’s clothing serves to make customers feel and look their best, whether it’s in the gym or at a desk. The young generation has raided Alo stores, and the trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Lululemon

A leader of athleisure wear, Lululemon combines comfort and activity through their soft-material clothing. Lululemon leggings increased in popularity over social media during COVID-19, the brand remains in the forefront of student’s minds.

However, not only are leggings a key to in-class comfort, but also are Lululemon’s new Luxtreme™ fabric. Moving away from traditional athleisure wear, Lululemon is welcoming comfort, using the slogan, “Champions everyday comfort.”

Their new line allows students to look nice in class with ease. Grab a set, grab a coffee and head out the door to a lecture.

H&M

A staple in closets since 1968, H&M is the home of basic clothing. From solid color shirts to sleek bras and underwear, H&M continues to be noticed for their muted, affordable clothing.

The company is moving toward business wear and luxurious clothing, but remains at the same price point – making it a perfect store for young college students who want to dress up for class.

H&M combines both comfortable, plain clothing with professional clothing, so students can look and feel their best while studying.

A college student’s calendar is filled with classes and extracurricular activities. With clothing from stores like Alo, Lululemon and H&M, they can look effortlessly fashion-forward while remaining snug. Students can save time before morning classes by reaching for a matching set or sweater and legging duo with ease.