Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally: Track By Track

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Styles’ fans have eagerly anticipated his fourth studio album for the past few years, and Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally definitely delivered. Styles changed up his sound, shifting towards synth-pop, with disco elements tying into the album title. The album reveals a new side of him, focusing on self-reflection and exploring his emotionally complex side.

Aperture

The lead single, “Aperture,” sets the immediate tone for this album. Explaining what an aperture is, Styles suggests he’s becoming more authentic on this album and opening up. The majority of this song is about self-realization and the need for everyone to experience love in their own lives. The first song from the album introduced audiences to his new sound. Many people were hesitant at first, but as they listened to the song more, they began to love it.

American Girls

The next single from the album, “American Girls,” is immediately catchy, and audiences became quick fans. Styles writes about watching people around him go through life-changing things, like falling in love, while he is still trying to figure out his own life and what is happening to him. It discusses a true part of life: everyone is on their own path, and things happen at their own time.

Ready, Steady, Go!

One of the more upbeat songs off the album, “Ready, Steady, Go!” feels impulsive and energetic. It reminds me of the instant romantic connection people can have when they first get together. The lyrics feel spontaneous, as if people are swept up in a moment. This song is different from his previous ones, where Styles capitalizes on the unpredictability of life and the question of what comes next.

Are You Listening Yet?

“Are You Listening Yet?” is a turning point of the album, with its critical, direct lyrics focused on Styles and the world around him. There is a focus on repetition with the chorus and lyrics that discuss repeating patterns. The chorus of “Are You Listening Yet?” feels almost like trying to shake someone out of these bad habits. At first, it seemed like the lyrics were focused on other people, but as the song continues, it sounds like he is talking to himself, or someone else is confronting him about his most detrimental habits.

Taste Back

Doing a flip from “Are You Listening Yet?” to “Taste Back” sounds like a conversation between two people who used to be in a relationship, with memories and habits being high on the list. The question that the artist repeats throughout the song, “Did you get your taste back?” sounds like him asking an ex if she found herself again. Other fans interpret it as a question of whether this person’s taste in men improved after the breakup. It makes it clear that he is revisiting the relationship, not out of bitterness, but to understand it. This song does a great job of recognizing the familiarity of a person while they are absent.

The Waiting Game

One of the most reflective songs on the album, Styles is calling himself out for repeating the same cycle: experiencing things only to turn them into art, so they don’t last. The waiting game is waiting for things to change on their own, rather than working to break the harmful patterns he created himself. This song sits in the discomfort of recognizing the parts you play in creating your own harmful habits.

Season 2 Weight Loss

One of the most powerful songs on the album, the title references that moment in television when characters return for season two, upgraded and more confident. Styles focuses this on reinvention, and channels the negative aspects of changing yourself to fit in with someone. It captures the space between growth and insecurity, as he realizes the public will perceive his changes. Many of his fans have also compared the meaning of this song to the new sound of his music.

Coming Up Roses

Coming Up Roses is the most delicate and honest song of the album. Styles covers the stage in the relationship where two people are trying to navigate their own fears and uncertainties. This song is what love actually requires of people, and the hardships that will occur. The strings in this song really make it beautiful, but the songwriter’s vulnerability also takes it to a new level. He highlights honesty and trust as necessary for a relationship to continue.

Pop

The energy of “Pop” is captivating from the first beat drop. The lyrics hint at a fast-paced, fun life that involves substance and nightlife. The lyrics contrast the polished image Styles reveals through his career with the messy reality behind it. This song is like an escape from all that madness and the overanalyzing that comes with being a public figure. It’s partly about accepting whatever happens and letting go of control.

Dance No More

“Dance No More” indulges in the metaphor of the DJ controlling the music for everyone, but not dancing themselves. It feels like a reflection on what it means to be the person creating the experience, but not experiencing it yourself. This is a reflection on Styles’ own experience with creating music for his audience, but not being able to experience it himself. It doesn’t fully reject the role he plays as the creator, but Styles still seems to be questioning himself in it.

Paint By Numbers

“Paint by Numbers” is a callback to a person’s youth and grief over a life they think they would have had. The metaphor of having instructions and lines when coloring by numbers, then watching the colors run, emphasizes the lack of control you ultimately have over your life. Styles is talking about making all the right choices and doing the same things, but it’s still not going to plan. This unpredictability is what makes life real.

Carla’s Song

The last song on the album, “Carla’s Song,” is the perfect closer, reflecting on a simple moment of sharing art. The imagery throughout the song makes me think this is Styles’ ode to rediscovering his love for making music and for his audience after his four-year absence. It doesn’t drive deeper analytical meaning, but it discusses how important moments of shared experience are to others. It feels like a love letter to his fans and to the art form that is music and being an artist.

In Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally, Harry Styles experiments with his new sound by confronting himself and becoming vulnerable with listeners about the uncertainty and growth that go along with it. This album is not about having all the answers but embracing figuring it out.