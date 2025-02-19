The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This Valentine’s Day, the world was treated with more than wine and heart shaped chocolate; a trip down the yellow brick road with Role Model’s deluxe album: Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) with four additional songs. The standard edition of the album was released July 19, 2024 with “Look At That Woman”, “Oh, Gemini” and “Deeply Still In Love” as promotional singles. Through his sophomore album, Role Model evolved his sound from his debut Rx and clicked his heels three times to make it home to a genre he excels in. Kansas Anymore has a clear storytelling element that continues throughout the deluxe tracks. It is a story of being homesick, being in love, and all the feelings of losing that love. Even the new final track “The Longest Goodbye” improves upon the previous “Something, Somehow, Someday” in terms of putting a bow on the story. This is Role Model’s best project and a masterclass in combining vulnerable emotions with a celebration of love and rowdy fun.

Track 14: Old Recliners

“Old Recliners” transports you to sitting on a maroon barstool, drink in hand, in a dimly lit saloon reminiscing on the one that got away. Even if you haven’t been in that exact position, we’ve all had that one person that no matter how long it’s been, when your brain starts to wander, it wanders to them. The song sets the scene remembering innocence and mundane moments like old recliner chairs and playing cards, taking simple things and increasing their value with nostalgia. The highlight of this song is the chorus’ repeated line of “in the moment”. This could be interpreted as looking back at one specific moment or he can be saying this feeling of intense yearning is temporary. Both meanings feel true to the rest of the album and show great lyricism. His vocals in the bridge are a particular stand out. The outro includes layered vocals that really hammer home the flashbacks and memories on top of each other as you go through everything in your brain and was a smart production choice. Overall, a fantastic edition to the album.

Track 15: Sally, When The Wine Runs Out

The lead single of the deluxe is “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”. The song’s upbeat and dance melody makes it a contender for this year’s “Espresso” meaning Role Model has a good chance of amassing an even larger following than he has currently. The story here is how alcohol can change your perception of reality and your feelings and you may lead someone on in the process. Role Model is trying to cope with the loss of his love so he’s at the bar and here he meets the muse, Sally. He hopes this isn’t a temporary fix for the both of them. This song is the definition of groovy, it commands you to stand up and dance. The bridge is outstanding and certainly crafted to be shouted by fans at his concerts. The production and the large amount of instruments that are all layered together to create a summer classic. The juxtaposition of a happy beat and sad lyrics will always be a winning combination. A 10/10 song that needs to be added to your playlist immediately.

Track 16: Some Protector

A personal standout of the new songs, “Some Protector” is a stripped back folk track laced with love and compassion. Role model loves from a distance out of respect, the lyrics continue the theme of the album which is the focal point of the entire project. The bridge is full of questions wondering about the context of the constant glamorizing of the past and if it’s even healthy and this inquiring continues into the last chorus, emulating the same layering techniques as “Old Recliners”. Role Model’s lively songs are great but his slowed down songs are where he really shines and this song is the perfect example. The steady, heartwarming production of this song takes it to new heights. It sets up the beginning to the end, bringing up lyrical connections to his mother and the questioning of the mindset he’s had in the album.

Track 17: The Longest Goodbye

“The Longest Goodbye” is objectively Role Model’s at his most authentic. This song takes all the humor and dramatization in the previous songs and ends it by putting the whole story out on the table. It is a clear timeline from the beginning of the relationship to its ending to his obsession with holding on to finally letting go. The simple production elevates the lyrics of the song. The fans’ reaction to this song is that the ambiance of this song is something near the character of Woody from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story series. The bridges of the deluxe are shining stars of this addition to Kansas Anymore and “The Longest Goodbye” does it best as the very last one on the track list. Role Model speaks the bridge instead of singing it and he says how this 17 track album is a goodbye letter and how long that goodbye is. He wishes the best to his former partner and finally accepts that he no longer loves her. There is a slight hesitation in that admission with the final line of the album being “but I don’t think I’ll ever be so sure” indicating that a tiny part of him will always love and appreciate the time they spent together, like always remembering your first love. But this is the end of the road and this song is certainly a better thematic ending compared to “Something, Somehow, Someday”. It is finally letting go and how simple and beautiful that can be.

Role Model kicks off the North American leg of “No Place Like Tour” at the end of this month, February 24 in Phoenix, Arizona and will also be a featured performer at New York festival, The Governors Ball in June. This album was crafted to be performed live, especially the new track “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out”. A standout album of 2024 and the deluxe only adds to the magic of the original.