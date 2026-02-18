James Van Der Beek Defined Culture in the Late 90s and Early 2000s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

James Van Der Beek passed away Feb. 11, 2026 after a three year battle with stage three colorectal cancer.

The actor is most known for his role in “Dawson’s Creek,” a drama series following his character, Dawson Leery, an aspiring film actor, and his three companions – his best friend Joey, close friend and slacker Pacey, and new girl next door, Jen. The show ran for six seasons, debuting on Jan. 20, 1998 and wrapping up on May 14, 2003.

His co-star, Katie Holmes, shared an Instagram post following his death with the sentiment, “I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved.”

In 2001, Van Der Beek and the rest of the “Dawson’s Creek” cast won a Young Hollywood Award for best cast chemistry in a television series.

Van Der Beek is also famous for his role in “Varsity Blues,” a comedy released in 1999 which follows a high school football team with the desire to win a divisional championship. Van Der Beek’s character, Jonathon “Mox” Moxon takes over as the team’s quarterback when the starting quarterback falls injured. The movie follows his transition from benchwarmer to a starting player.

The movie landed Van Der Beek a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Breakout Star in 1999. That year, he also took home the MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Male Performance.

“Dawson’s Creek” and “Varsity Blues” earned Van Der Beek the title of a 90s heartthrob.

His other notable credits include “The Rules of Attraction” and “Don’t Trust The B – in Apartment 23.”

Van Der Beek also appeared on Season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars.” With Emma Slater, one of the show’s professional dancers, he placed fifth in the competition. His highest score was a 30 out of 30 during week eight with a contemporary to “Don’t Stop Belevin.’”

Passing away at just 48 years old, Van Der Beek’s death has highlighted the importance of younger males getting regular colonoscopies as colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of death for individuals under 50. Doctors have found that young males are not getting colonoscopies as early into life as they should, and are now using Van Der Beek’s death to highlight the importance of the procedure.

Van Der Beek is survived through his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children: Olivia Van Der Beek, 15, Joshua Van Der Beek, 13, Annabel Van Der Beek, 12, Emilia Van Der Beek, 10, Gwendolyn Van Der Beek, 7, and Jeremiah Van Der Beek, 4.

James Van Der Beek was born in Cheshire, CT on Mar. 8, 1977 and passed away in Austin.