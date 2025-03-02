It’s A Match! How To Find The Perfect College Roommate

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an incoming freshman, I was incredibly nervous about college classes, getting involved, and making new friends, but what I was most concerned about was finding a good roommate. Whether you are dorming in a suite, a double, or even a triple, finding the perfect roommate(s) can certainly be a struggle. I did however devise a plan that helped me find someone I am super compatible with!

First, I made sure to find someone on the class of 2028’s instagram page. I looked for someone with a variety of pictures that showcased their hobbies, friends, and family. It’s important to find a roommate that has other interests than just lying in bed all day! Once I found someone with similar interests to myself, I reached out to them and exchanged phone numbers to get in touch, and possibly schedule a phone call with one another!

I was able to further narrow my decision down by choosing someone who lived close to me. I did this because I feel you should meet up at least once with your future roommate to see what they are like in person. This can be as simple as going out for a cup of coffee, or even a lunch date. After meeting with a few possible options for a roommate, I made my decision. Even though it didn’t work out between me and a few other girls, I was able to make some friends before college even started!

With these steps in mind, you might not live as close as a 30 mile vicinity to someone going to your college, and that is totally okay! It is still very easy to evaluate someone’s vibe over the phone. However, there are 5 “go-to” questions to keep in mind when getting to know your future roommate that you can ask over the phone!

What time do you like to go to bed? (Try to be on somewhat the same sleeping schedule!) How neat do you keep your bedroom at home? (Even if they say college will change them, how you keep your high school bedroom pretty much determines how it will be in college!) Do you mind other people in the dorm? (Whether you do or do not want others to come in your dorm, it’s essential you have this conversation to avoid any disputes between you two!) Do you like to sleep with a sound machine, or any nightlights? (Trust, it’s a necessary conversation to have!) Are you able to be quiet if I’m sleeping? (If you guys are on different class schedules, coming back late at night, etc…)

Remember, at the end of the day your roommate should be someone you are able to live with. You might find people that you enjoy hanging out with throughout this process, but chances are if the two of you have opposing answers to the majority of these questions, they might be better off just as a friend!