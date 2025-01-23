This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

January 20th, Donald J. Trump, America’s 45th and 47th president, was inaugurated back into the Oval Office to serve his second term. After a full day of festivities, the night ended with three inaugural balls filled with classy, designer gowns as tradition states. Beginning with the Commander-in-Chief inaugural ball, Country band Rascal Flatts and Singer Parker McCollum performed for military members before Trump spoke. For the public, the Liberty Ball took place that was headlined by Rapper Nelly, country singer Jason Aldean and the Village People. Trump gave remarks there as well. Finally, the night ended with the Starlight Ball where Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw performed and Trump spoke to large donors and high-end supporters. Here’s a look into a first family’s ensembles:

Melania Trump

The first lady graced the ballroom with a custom Hervé Pierre strapless white dress with zigzag black fabric across the bodice. The fabric draped down the front, forming a small, delicate slit by the hem line of the dress. This simple, statement gown matched President Trump’s classic suit. She coordinated the dress with a simple black choker featuring a dynamic flower accent.

Ivanka Trump

Another black and white look for the dance floor, Ivanka Trump wore a custom Givenchy dress that was a recreated version of Audrey Hepburn’s gown from “Sabrina.” The bodice and skirt featured black and white floral decorations. The skirt was hemmed with a strip of black fabric, which Ivanka Trump highlighted with high black gloves. The pearl jewelry truly acknowledged Hepburn’s influence on this piece.

Tiffany Trump

Tiffany Trump chose a Zuhair Murad gray gown for her father’s inauguration. The empire-waist gown features flashy embellishments across the bodice and sleeves. The high bodice gave her room to feature her sixth month pregnancy with her first child on social media pages and at the events. The dress’s elegant look is achieved with a pleated skirt and long scarf.

Lara trump

Lara Trump, the President’s daughter-in-law, was seen in a Oscar Lopez on inauguration day. Lopez has designed dresses for Lara Trump in the past, including her election day look. The red sleek dress featured a structured, corset top with a ribbon belt around her waist, becoming ribboned fabric in the back. The dress was paired with long, disconnected sleeves and a statement necklace.

Kai Trump

Donald Trump’s granddaughter dressed in a bedazzled Sherri Hill for the inaugural ball. The dress featured a corset bodice with thin straps. The skirt had a high slit, which is unlike most gowns the Trump family wears. The rhinestones from the bodice travel the length of the silver skirt. Kai Trump matched the dress with small, strappy heels.

The inaugural ball was the first look into the first family’s style for the next four years. With no lady wearing a debut designer and sticking with their comfortable fashion trends, we can expect to see more professional, high-class fashion choices for upcoming events.