The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Experimenting with makeup is always exciting, but sometimes you just want a clean, effortless look. That’s where the “no makeup-makeup look” comes in—a minimalist approach that enhances your natural features with subtle, lightweight products. Below are ten handpicked recommendations for achieving a fresh, natural finish with ease.

Not every day calls for full glam, which is why it’s essential to have a few basic products on hand for your everyday look. These staples can help you achieve a fresh, natural appearance – whether you’re heading to class or running errands. With the these products, you can achieve an effortless, polished look that still feels authentic and unique.