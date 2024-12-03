The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Experimenting with makeup is always exciting, but sometimes you just want a clean, effortless look. That’s where the “no makeup-makeup look” comes in—a minimalist approach that enhances your natural features with subtle, lightweight products. Below are ten handpicked recommendations for achieving a fresh, natural finish with ease.
- Glossier Skin Tint
Glossier is the go-to brand for natural, dewy makeup products. Their Skin Tint is an ideal light-coverage alternative to foundation. It gives a sheer, radiant finish that evens out skin texture while still remaining lightweight enough to maintain natural look. It can be purchased here.
- Elf Hydrating Camo Concealer
Elf is an affordable makeup and skincare brand that offers high-quality products. The hydrating camo concealer is full coverage and suitable for all types of skin textures. Lightweight and nourishing, it provides hydration and leaves the skin with a dewy, natural finish—perfect for enhancing your everyday look.
- Glossier Cloud Paint
Glossier’s Cloud Paint is a sheer, buildable cheek color that’s a perfect alternative to traditional blush. It can be applied lightly for a subtle look or layered for more vibrant pigment. Glossier expanded the Cloud Paint range to include a bronzer version, featuring natural shades that enhance your skin’s features for a sun-kissed look. Both products can be purchased here.
- Milk Bronzer
Milk’s cream bronzer sticks are ideal for a sunkissed look with a matte finish. he formula is lightweight and blendable, making it easy to build up color for the right amount of warmth. The product comes in five shades and can be purchased here.
- Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Sky High Mascara is a washable product that is used to length the eyelashes for a long-lasting look. Enriched with bamboo extract, it keeps your lashes feeling light and free of excess weight. It is available in seven different shades, including Pink Air and Blue Mist, making it perfect for enhancing any look. It can be purchased here.
- Saie Glowy Super Gel
Saie Beauty is known for its dedication to creating skin-friendly cosmetic products. Their lightweight gel formula can be worn on its own or layered under foundation or skin tint, giving a radiant, dewy glow. This liquid product is perfect for enhancing your skin’s natural luminosity while keeping it healthy and hydrated. It can be purchased here.
- Kosas Brow Tint
This mousse-gel is made to give your eyebrows a feathered, natural finish. The gel is made with castor oil to nourish the eyebrows and create a fuller, healthy appearance. Perfect for a quick, on-the-go makeup look or a midday refresh, it’s available in ten versatile shades. It can be purchased here.
- Benetint Liquid Lip and Cheek Blush Stain
This versatile liquid product an be used as a lip stain or blush. Designed for long-lasting wear, it’s perfect for everything from casual days to nights out. The buildable formula allows you to layer for a bold, vibrant look or keep it sheer for a natural, effortless finish. Available in six stunning shades, this product can be purchased here.
- Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
This lip balm works on dry or dull lips to provide maximum hydration while also leaving a tinted glow. It is made with shea butters and vegan waxes for smooth finish. Available in nine shades, the product can be purchased here.
- Huda Beauty Blurring Powder
This setting and baking powder offers light coverage to blur imperfections and lock in your makeup for a flawless, long-lasting look. The loose powder formula provides a matte finish, perfect for maintaining your makeup throughout the day. It’s ideal for touching up oily or shiny areas, leaving your skin with a smooth, natural appearance. The powder can be purchased here.
Not every day calls for full glam, which is why it’s essential to have a few basic products on hand for your everyday look. These staples can help you achieve a fresh, natural appearance – whether you’re heading to class or running errands. With the these products, you can achieve an effortless, polished look that still feels authentic and unique.