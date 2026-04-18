How Did Season 2 of “Euphoria” End?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Euphoria Sundays are so back! After a four year wait, the third – and most likely final – season of the hit HBO show premiered this past Sunday, April 12th.

If you’re anything like us, then you also may need a quick refresher on how season two ended so you’re all ready to watch this season’s new episodes. Lucky for you, we have the season two finale recap right here! Here’s everything you need to know.

The season two finale episode begins with Ashtray and Fezco realizing that Custer has been secretly working with the police and that Custer has called the cops to get the two brothers arrested. This leads to Ashtray killing Custer on an impulse and Fezco planning to take the blame for it when the cops eventually show up.

One of the most iconic parts of Euphoria season two was obviously Lexi’s play. Lexi puts on a play for her high school classmates titled “Our Life” and it is clearly a reenactment of the events and people in her life. In her play, the characters Marta and Hallie – who are meant to be Maddy and Cassie – reveal to the audience that Hallie has been having a secret relationship with Martia’s ex boyfriend.

The real life Cassie does not like watching her life play out on stage, and she decides to get on stage herself to confront Lexi about the play. As Cassie goes off on her sister and reassures the audience that “Marta” and her boyfriend were broken up, Maddy adds in from the crowd that “Hallie” was completely aware that “Marta” and her ex boyfriend may get back together.

This sets Cassie off more and she begins to fight the actors on stage to stop the show. Maddy then runs up on stage to try and stop Cassie from causing anymore of a scene, and the girls start physically fighting. Cassie temporarily gets away, but Maddy continues to fight her off stage in the hallway.

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

After an unexpected intermission to the play, Lexi ultimately decides that the show must go on. Lexi and Fezco’s friendship has really grown this season, and Lexi keeps looking out into the audience to see if Fezco has shown up to see her show, but he hasn’t. She is clearly upset, but stays focused on her show.

In the previous episode, Nate walked out of Lexi’s play because he was upset with how she was portraying him. This leads him to drunkenly decide to go find his dad, Cal, to confront him and hold him accountable for all of the secrets he kept from his family for years. After Nate has his confrontation with Cal, it is revealed that Nate had called the cops on his father and Cal gets arrested.

Back at the house with Fezco and Ashtray, the police SWAT team ultimately show up and raid the home. Ashtray locks himself in the bathroom with his weapons ready to fight, despite Fezco begging him to not do that.

There is then a dramatic shootout where Fezco begs the police SWAT team to not shoot since there is a kid in the bathroom. This doesn’t stop them from shooting, causing Ashtray to shoot in defense, and accidentally shooting Fezco. The police SWAT team then kills Ashtray and arrests Fezco.

The season two finale then ends with Lexi’s play being finished and Rue seemingly forgiving Jules for telling her mother she wasn’t sober again. Rue leaves the school and we learn from her monologue that she stayed clean for the rest of the school year.

In the first three days of Euphoria’s season three premiere, the episode drew in 8.5 million viewers – outperforming season two’s premiere episode by 44%.

There will be a new episode of Euphoria every Sunday at 9pm on HBO until May 31.

Now that you’re all caught up, happy watching!