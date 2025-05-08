This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Summer, for most college students, is a time to take a break, compose themselves and prepare for the next year. Although most students take up summer jobs or internships, there is still time to meet up with friends and family at fun-themed parties.

Garden Party

For those nicer summer days, a garden party is the perfect way to reconnect with friends. A garden party normally takes place outside, surrounded by flowers and nature. It is, in a sense, an outside dinner party. The food options can reflect those ideas of appreciating the environment in which we live. Fruit and vegetable salads are common at these gatherings, but also floral decorations on cupcakes or muffins are always fun as well.

Board Game Night

Grab those cards and dice because we’re hosting a board game night! Full of laughs, sometimes adults need to play a round of Monopoly or Life to find their inner child after a year of reading lengthy textbooks. A board game night can be relatively inexpensive, even for those who do not have any games sitting around. Ask each friend to bring their favorite childhood game, or run to the thrift store and see what can be found for cheap.

Backyard Movie Night

As the sun sets, summer nights host the perfect weather. There’s a chill breeze in the air, but just enough for a light sweatshirt to keep one comfortable. Portable projectors can be the single thing needed for a fun night. Just set it up, connect a favorite movie and project the film on a white sheet or the side of a house. It doesn’t need to be much as long as the ground is covered in blankets and popcorn is readily available.

Paint and Sip

With a paint brush and a glass of soda (or another drink of choice), the perfect night can be had with friends or family. Painting is an endless activity – candles, bookmarks, canvases and so much more can have a fun touch with a little splash of color. To make the activity more entertaining, set a timer and switch canvases among friends to have a collaborative night.

With a night in or a night out, summer fun can always be had when friends are included, especially when the party has a theme that everyone can enjoy. Although summer is busy for most students, connecting with those whom you love is essential for the long break. Friday and Saturday nights should be filled with lots of obnoxious laughs and amusing activities, whether that be in the form of a garden party, board game night, backyard movies or paint and sip fun.