Hofstra’s Biggest Philanthropic Event – Relay For Life!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Hofstra’s campus is filled with various Greek Life philanthropy events; Hofstra’s Hottest Man, Are You Smarter Than a Phi-th Grader, to Push Out Prejudice and so many more!

However, Hofstra’s biggest philanthropy event isn’t even associated with Greek Life.

Hosted by The American Cancer Society Club, Relay For Life is Hofstra’s largest philanthropic event of the year! The event is an all day extravaganza from 12PM to 8PM on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Hofstra’s Intramural Fields!

Members from both the college and local community come together to help fundraise and support the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer. Not only are participants helping advance cancer research, but they’re also creating a welcoming and supportive community for those affected by cancer.

RELAY FOR LIFE FOUR KEY ELEMENTS

Relay For Life is more than just a fundraising walk; the event has four key components.

Walking – Each lap a participant walks throughout the day will support those touched by cancer.

Specialty laps dedication to ACS’s mission such as Hope Lodge, Road to Recovery, and ACS CARES!

Celebrating Survivors – Honoring those who have faced cancer with courage and perseverance.

Survivors can attend a VIP Survivor Brunch and will be provided with special goodies! The tent will hold exclusive activities for the beloved survivors.

Special Survivor Lap where survivors walk together and are cheered on by the rest of the participants.

Local Survivor Honoree shares their cancer journey to inspire attendees.



Recognition of Caregivers – Acknowledging the support and strength of those who stand by their loved ones.

Caregiver Lap where all attendees cheer them on and show extra love for all their hard work and dedication.



Luminaria Ceremony – Remembering those we’ve lost by Lighting Luminaria bags dedicated to loved ones.

As the sun sets, attendees illuminate the track with decorated Luminaria bags in honor of loved ones touched by cancer.



A STEP FURTHER

Hofstra’s Relay For Life elevates the event by including numerous engaging activities for students, staff, and the Long Island community. Campus clubs and organizations set up campsites featuring games and fundraising activities to keep the event lively. The event also includes student and team performances, a DJ, food vendors, a bouncy house, and so much more.

Below is this year’s annual Relay for Life itinerary!

WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?

American Cancer Societies donations are primarily used to fund cancer research, provide support and services to patients in need. Such as rides to treatment and providing a place for the patients and their family to stay during treatment.

At its peak, Relay For Life event raised nearly $65,000 annually, with all proceeds directly benefiting the American Cancer Society. Since its return, participation and fundraising efforts have significantly declined. In 2023, the event raised $13,950, and in 2024, $16,504—far from its previous fundraising levels. While these are impactful numbers, Hofstra’s student body has proven it can raise so much more.

Don’t miss out on an opportunity to celebrate an amazing cause this Saturday, April 26 at Hofstra’s Intramural Fields from 12PM to 8PM!